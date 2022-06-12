Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 6/12/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

REPSOL SA (ADR) (REPYY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repsol, S.A. (Repsol) is an integrated energy company. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation and others. The Upstream segment carries out oil and natural gas exploration and production activities, and manages its project portfolio. The Downstream segment includes covers the supply and trading of crude oil and other products; oil refining and marketing of oil products, and the production and marketing of chemicals. It owns and operates five refineries in Spain (Cartagena, A Coruna, Bilbao, Puertollano and Tarragona) with a combined distillation capacity of approximately 900 thousand barrels of oil per day. The Company operates La Pampilla refinery in Peru, which has an installed capacity of approximately 120 thousand barrels of oil per day. Its Chemicals division produces and commercializes a range of products, and its activities range from basic petrochemicals to derivatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REPSOL SA (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for REPYY>

Full Factor Report for REPYY>

CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC (CDEV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of contiguous acreage blocks in West Texas and New Mexico. The Company has established commercial production on its acreage using horizontal drilling from approximately ten distinct zones, including the Avalon Shale, 1st Bone Spring Sand, 2nd Bone Spring Sand, 2nd Bone Spring Shale, 3rd Bone Spring Sand, 3rd Bone Spring Shale, Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C. Its acreage is located in Texas, primarily in Reeves County and the remaining is located in Lea County, New Mexico. The Company has acquired approximately 81,657 net acres. In addition, it owns approximately 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC

Full Guru Analysis for CDEV>

Full Factor Report for CDEV>

OASIS PETROLEUM INC. (OAS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company's E&P is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. Its E&P activities are conducted by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), which owns its oil and gas properties located in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The Company focuses on its operated acreage is in the counties of McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams. The Williston Basin produces crude by drilling horizontally. Its production in the Basin primarily comes from two zones: The Middle Williston and the Three Forks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OASIS PETROLEUM INC.

Full Guru Analysis for OAS>

Full Factor Report for OAS>

GASLOG PARTNERS LP (GLOP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company's fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter. The Company's fleet includes GasLog Seattle, GasLog Shanghai, GasLog Santiago, GasLog Sydney, Methane Rita Andrea, Methane Jane Elizabeth, Methane Alison Victoria, Methane Shirley Elisabeth and Methane Heather Sally. The GasLog Seattle is a tri-fuel diesel electric LNG carrier. Each of the GasLog Seattle, GasLog Shanghai, GasLog Santiago and GasLog Sydney vessels has a cargo capacity of approximately 155,000 cbm. Each of the Methane Rita Andrea, Methane Heather Sally, Methane Shirley Elisabeth, Methane Alison Victoria and Methane Jane Elizabeth vessels has a cargo capacity of approximately 145,000 cbm.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GASLOG PARTNERS LP

Full Guru Analysis for GLOP>

Full Factor Report for GLOP>

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP (INT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: World Fuel Services Corporation is a fuel services company that is principally engaged in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, land and marine transportation industries. It operates in three reportable segments: aviation, land and marine. Its Aviation segment provides global aviation fuel supply and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, and others. Its land segment primarily offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants and related products and services to petroleum distributors operating in the land transportation, retail petroleum, industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products and services to a range of marine customers, such as international container, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter operators and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for INT>

Full Factor Report for INT>

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.