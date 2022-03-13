Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 3/13/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC (CDEV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of contiguous acreage blocks in West Texas and New Mexico. The Company has established commercial production on its acreage using horizontal drilling from approximately ten distinct zones, including the Avalon Shale, 1st Bone Spring Sand, 2nd Bone Spring Sand, 2nd Bone Spring Shale, 3rd Bone Spring Sand, 3rd Bone Spring Shale, Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C. Its acreage is located in Texas, primarily in Reeves County and the remaining is located in Lea County, New Mexico. The Company has acquired approximately 81,657 net acres. In addition, it owns approximately 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC

Full Guru Analysis for CDEV>

Full Factor Report for CDEV>

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (PAA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns a network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) producing basins and transportation corridors. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems and trucks. The Facilities segment operations consist of activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment activities include the purchase, logistics and resale of crude oil and NGL in North America. Its assets and services are focused on crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

Full Guru Analysis for PAA>

Full Factor Report for PAA>

CNX RESOURCES CORP (CNX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is an oil and natural gas company, which is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The Company's operations are centered on unconventional shale formations, primarily the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale, in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Additionally, it operates and develops Coal Bed Methane (CBM) properties in Virginia. The Company's principal activity is to produce natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers and it operates through two segments that conducts those operations: Shale and Coalbed Methane. It designs, builds and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points. It operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines as well as a number of natural gas processing facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CNX RESOURCES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for CNX>

Full Factor Report for CNX>

TECHNIPFMC PLC (FTI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TechnipFMC Plc is a global energy service company. The Company is a technology provider to the traditional and energies industry. Its solutions range from products and services to fully integrated solutions based on technologies. The Company operates across two business segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment provides integrated design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used by companies involved in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its products and systems include wellhead systems, hydraulic fracturing systems, production, separation, and flow processing systems, and measurement products and integrated systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TECHNIPFMC PLC

Full Guru Analysis for FTI>

Full Factor Report for FTI>

CIVITAS RESOURCES INC (CIVI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civitas Resources, Inc., formerly Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., is a carbon neutral oil & gas production company. The Company is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin. The Company operates on about 500,000 net acres with a production base of approximately 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its development facilities are located in counties across the Front Range of northern and central Colorado. It develops oil and natural gas deposits by extracting resources from rock located thousands of feet below the earth's surface.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIVITAS RESOURCES INC

Full Guru Analysis for CIVI>

Full Factor Report for CIVI>

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.