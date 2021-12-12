Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 12/12/2021

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP (INT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: World Fuel Services Corporation is a fuel services company, principally engaged in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, land and marine transportation industries. Its Aviation segment provides global aviation fuel supply and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators and private aircraft. Its land segment primarily offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants and related products and services to petroleum distributors operating in the land transportation market, retail petroleum operators, and industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products and services to a range of marine customers, including international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter operators and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for INT>

Full Factor Report for INT>

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP (NESR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Energy Services Reunited Corp is an oilfield service provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company's segments include Production Services segment, which includes the results of operations from services that are generally offered and performed during the production stage of a well's lifecycle. These services include hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, filtration, completions, stimulation, pumping, and nitrogen services. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment includes the results of operations from services that are generally offered and performed during pre-production stages of a well's lifecycle and related mainly to the operation of oil rigs. These services include well testing services, drilling services and rental, fishing and remediation, drilling and workover rigs, wireline logging services, turbines drilling, directional drilling, slickline services and drilling fluids, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP

Full Guru Analysis for NESR>

Full Factor Report for NESR>

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (ADR) (PBR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., and Corporate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for PBR>

Full Factor Report for PBR>

TRANSOCEAN LTD (RIG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company's primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 9, 2017, its fleet consisted of 30 floaters, seven harsh environment floaters, three deepwater floaters, six midwater floaters and 10 high-specification jackups. As February 9, 2017, it also had four ultra-deepwater drillships and five high-specification jackups under construction or under contract to be constructed. Its contract drilling services operations are spread across oil and gas exploration and development areas throughout the world. The Company's drilling fleet can be characterized as floaters, including drillships and semisubmersibles, and jackups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRANSOCEAN LTD

Full Guru Analysis for RIG>

Full Factor Report for RIG>

ANTERO RESOURCES CORP (AR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties. The Company's segments include Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company's investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver freshwater from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. The water handling segment also includes the Clearwater Facility and other fluid handling services. Its other fluid handling services include high rate transfer, wastewater transportation, disposal, and treatment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ANTERO RESOURCES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for AR>

Full Factor Report for AR>

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.