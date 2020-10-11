Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 10/11/2020

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

BAKER HUGHES CO (BKR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baker Hughes Co, formerly Baker Hughes, a GE Company, is an oilfield services company. The Company provides oilfield products, services and digital solutions. It operates through four business segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). OFS provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention. OFE provides a broad portfolio of products and services required to facilitate the flow of hydrocarbons from the subsea wellhead to the surface production facilities. TPS provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. DS provides operating technologies for the health, productivity and safety of asset intensive industries and enable the industrial Internet of Things.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BAKER HUGHES CO

Full Guru Analysis for BKR>

Full Factor Report for BKR>

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (CVE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil and natural gas company. The Company's operations, include oil sands projects in northern Alberta and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company is owner of two projects that are producing oil, Christina Lake and Foster Creek. The oil sands projects use a drilling method called steam-assisted gravity drainage or SAGD for short. The SAGD process uses natural gas to heat water into steam, which helps The Company to extract the oil out of the oil sands. The company also holds interest in two United States refineries, Wood River located in Roxana Illinois and Borger located in Borger Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CENOVUS ENERGY INC

Full Guru Analysis for CVE>

Full Factor Report for CVE>

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. (GEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genesis Energy L.P is a master limited partnership. The Company is a provider of a suite of midstream services, primarily transportation, storage, sulfur removal, blending, terminalling and processing for a large area of the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Coast region of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It is also a producer of natural soda ash. Its segments include Offshore Pipeline Transportation Segment, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services Segment, Onshore Facilities and Transportation Segment and Marine Transportation Segment. It provides a suite of services to refiners, crude oil and natural gas producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises and have a diverse portfolio of assets, including pipelines, offshore hub and junction platforms, refinery-related plants, storage tanks and terminals, railcars, rail unloading facilities, barges and other vessels, and trucks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

Full Guru Analysis for GEL>

Full Factor Report for GEL>

PBF ENERGY INC (PBF) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PBF Energy Inc. (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company sells its products throughout the Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada and Mexico and can ship products to other international destinations. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment produces a range of products at each of its refineries, including gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD), heating oil, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals and asphalt. The Logistics segment owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PBF ENERGY INC

Full Guru Analysis for PBF>

Full Factor Report for PBF>

WPX ENERGY INC (WPX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WPX Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States. It is focused on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware Basin (a subset of the Permian Basin) in Texas and New Mexico and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 688 wells in the Delaware Basin and owned interests in 787 wells operated by others. As of December 31, 2019, it held approximately 122,000 acres in the Delaware Basin, with operations located in Eddy, Lea and Chaves Counties in New Mexico and Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Ward and Winkler Counties in Texas. Its activity in the Delaware Basin is focused on the Wolfcamp Shale formation, the Bone Spring interval and the Delaware sand interval.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WPX ENERGY INC

Full Guru Analysis for WPX>

Full Factor Report for WPX>

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.