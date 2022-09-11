Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On John Neff - 9/11/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

DORCHESTER MINERALS LP (DMLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a limited partnership company. The Company's general partner is Dorchester Minerals Management LP, which is managed by its general partner, Dorchester Minerals Management GP LLC. The Company is engaged in producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, leasehold interests, the acquisition, ownership, and administration of Royalty Properties, and Net Profits Interest (NPI). The Company owns producing and nonproducing minerals, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The Company refers to these interests as Royalty Properties. It owns Royalty Properties in approximately 582 counties and parishes in 26 states. The Company owns NPI in various properties owned by Dorchester Minerals Operating LP (the Operating Partnership), a limited partnership owned by its General Partner.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DORCHESTER MINERALS LP

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO (PXD) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company conducts exploitation and exploration activities in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp oil field located in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company holds approximately 976,000 gross acres, of which 961,000 gross acres are located in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The oil produced from the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin is West Texas Intermediate Sweet, and the gas produced is casinghead gas with an average energy content of 1,400 British thermal unit (Btu). The oil and gas are produced primarily from six formations, the Spraberry, the Jo Mill, the Dean, the Wolfcamp, the Strawn and the Atoka. Its subsidiaries include Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Pioneer Sands LLC and Pioneer Uravan, Inc., among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners LP owns, develops, and operates midstream assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water. The Company's midstream assets are located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, the Company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts. Its DBM oil system features three central production facilities and two Regional Oil Treating Facilities (ROTFs). The Company operates approximately two gas processing plant and has over 1.3 billion cubic feet (BCF). It also operates more than 35 water disposal wells and approximately 1.2 million barrels of water capacity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. (CLR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, management, and production of crude oil and natural gas and associated products in the North, South, and East regions of the United States. The Company's North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken, Powder River Basin, and the Red River units. The Company's South region includes all properties south of Nebraska and west of the Mississippi River and includes the SCOOP and STACK areas of Oklahoma and the Permian Basin of Texas. The Company's East region is primarily comprised of undeveloped leasehold acreage east of the Mississippi River with no significant drilling or production operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (USA) (CNQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company's exploration and production operations are focused in North America, mainly in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea; and Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The Company's exploration and production activities are conducted in three geographic segments: North America, North Sea and Offshore Africa. The Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations at Horizon Oil Sands and through its direct and indirect interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project. Within Western Canada, in the Midstream and Refining segment, the Company's activities include pipeline operations, an electricity co-generation system and an investment in the North West Redwater Partnership, a general partnership formed to upgrade and refine bitumen in the Province of Alberta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (USA)

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

