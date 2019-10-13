Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On John Neff - 10/13/2019

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company's segments include exploration and production, and midstream. The Company's operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The Company also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. Additionally, the Company conducts midstream operations primarily, as of February 17, 2017, through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo Midstream, LLC (San Mateo or the Joint Venture).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (USA) (CNQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production business sector. The Company has a balanced and diverse portfolio of assets, primarily Canadian-based, with international exposure in the United Kingdom section of the North Sea and Offshore Africa. Its production is balanced between light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen and synthetic crude oil (SCO), and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Company is focused on safe, effective, efficient and environmentally responsible operations while executing economic development of its diverse asset base.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION (COG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. As of December 31, 2016, its exploration, development and production operations were primarily concentrated in two unconventional plays: the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The Company also has operations in various other unconventional and conventional plays throughout the continental United States. Its Marcellus Shale properties are principally located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. Its properties in the Eagle Ford Shale are principally located in Atascosa, Frio and La Salle Counties, Texas.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

COSAN LTD (USA) (CZZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company's segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company's other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal S.A. (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic). The Company is also engaged in production and distribution of lubricants, through its indirect subsidiaries Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A. (Moove) and Comma Oil & Chemicals Ltd. (Comma), under the Mobil licensed trademark in Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, in addition to the European and Asian market using the Comma brand and corporate activities (Lubricants).

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinor ASA, formerly Statoil ASA, is a Norway-based energy company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company's segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company's upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. DPI segment manages the Company's upstream activities that are not included in the DPN and Development and Production USA (DPUSA) business areas. MMP segment manages its marketing and trading activities related to oil products and natural gas, transportation, processing and manufacturing, and the development of oil and gas. Other segment includes activities in New Energy Solutions (NES), Technology, Projects and Drilling (TPD), Global Strategy and Business Development (GSB), and Corporate staffs and support functions.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

