Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/12/2020

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ONEOK, INC. (OKE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ONEOK, Inc. is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company's operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company operates through three business segments. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to contracted producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products primarily in the Mid-Continental, Permian Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ONEOK, INC.

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. As of December 31, 2016, it owned mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, with an average 45.7% ownership interest in that acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres. As of December 31, 2016, these non-cost-bearing interests, which it referred to collectively as its mineral and royalty interests, included ownership in 50,000 producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, its mineral and royalty interests were located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BLACK STONE MINERALS LP

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC (SOI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies. Its mobile proppant system is designed to address the challenges associated with transferring large quantities of proppant to the well site, including the cost and management of last mile logistics. Its systems provide 2.5 million pounds of proppant storage capacity. The Company manufactures its systems at its facility in Early, Texas, The Company's system provides Streamlined last mile logistics and Improved execution to meet completion designs. Its systems provide triple the storage capacity, such as trailer-mounted, hydraulically powered storage bins. Its integrated PropView system delivers real-time proppant inventory and consumption levels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC

CACTUS INC (WHD) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cactus, Inc. is focused on designing, manufacturing, selling and renting a wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products, include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds and production trees. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology traditionally associated with deepwater applications, which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings safely from the rig floor without the need to descend into the well cellar. The Company's products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing) and production Phases of its customers' wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CACTUS INC

RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP (RTLR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rattler Midstream LP provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Diamondback). The Company's services include fresh water services, saltwater disposal services, crude oil gathering, natural gas gathering and real estate contracts. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian. The Company operates through two segments: midstream services and real estate operations. The Company owned and operated 781 miles of pipeline across the Midland and Delaware Basins with approximately 232,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d) of crude oil gathering capacity, 2.720 million Bbl/d of saltwater disposal, or SWD, capacity, 575,000 Bbl/d of fresh water gathering capacity, 80,000 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) of natural gas compression capability and 150,000 Mcf/d of natural gas gathering capacity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

