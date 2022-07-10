Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/10/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ENERPLUS CORP (USA) (ERF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enerplus Corporation (Enerplus) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the development of North American oil and natural gas assets. Its portfolio of operations includes a position in the Marcellus natural gas shale play (northeast Pennsylvania) and a group of oil assets under secondary and tertiary recovery in western Canada. Enerplus holds an interest in approximately 32,630 net acres in the dry gas window of the Marcellus shale in northeast Pennsylvania. This non-operated position located across Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Sullivan and Lycoming counties has an inventory of productive drilling locations. Enerplus also operates several mature oil properties in western Canada, which are being developed using both secondary and tertiary recovery techniques.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENERPLUS CORP (USA)

GEOPARK LTD (GPRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GeoPark Limited is an oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company that operates in Latin America. The Company operates in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina.The Company has a portfolio of assets that includes interests in 24 hydrocarbon blocks, 23 of which are onshore blocks, including 7 in production as of December 31, 2017. It also has interests in shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.The Company operates through five geographical segments: Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina. The Company's operations in Colombia include Eastern Llanos Basin, Llanos 34 Block, La Cuerva Block, Yamu Block, Llanos 32 Block, Abanico Block and VIM-3 Block. The Eastern Llanos Basin is a Cenozoic Foreland basin in the eastern region of Colombia. The Company's Llanos 34 Block covers approximately 333 square kilometers. Its La Cuerva Block covers approximately 99.1 square kilometers. Its Yamu Block covers approximately 22.6 square kilometers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GEOPARK LTD

LAREDO PETROLEUM INC (LPI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing. The exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties are conducted by it through the exploration and development of its acreage in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin and had total proved reserves, presented on a three-stream basis, of 167,100 thousand of barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE). The Midstream and marketing segment's operations are conducted by its subsidiary, Laredo Midstream Services, LLC, which buys, sells, gathers and transports oil, natural gas and water primarily for the account of Laredo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAREDO PETROLEUM INC

DENBURY INC (DEN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Denbury Inc. is an energy company. The Company is focused on developing its properties through a combination of exploration, exploitation, drilling and practices, with emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. The Company's operations are focused in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The Company's properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota. It owns and operates over 1,300 miles of CO2 transportation pipelines. The CO2 pipeline infrastructure in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions delivers CO2 from its natural and industrial CO2 sources for use in its CO2 EOR fields, as well as to deliver CO2 to its customers who are industrial end-users of CO2 or EOR customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DENBURY INC

OASIS PETROLEUM INC. (OAS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company's E&P is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. Its E&P activities are conducted by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), which owns its oil and gas properties located in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The Company focuses on its operated acreage is in the counties of McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams. The Williston Basin produces crude by drilling horizontally. Its production in the Basin primarily comes from two zones: The Middle Williston and the Three Forks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OASIS PETROLEUM INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

