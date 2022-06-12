Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/12/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC. (EGY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VAALCO Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil. The Company's segments include segments Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Company is holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 125 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator. The operations of all segments include exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. The Company owns an interest in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. Its subsidiaries include VAALCO Gabon (Etame), Inc., VAALCO Production (Gabon), Inc., VAALCO Gabon S.A., VAALCO Angola (Kwanza), Inc., VAALCO Energy (EG), Inc., VAALCO Energy Mauritius (EG) Limited, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (UK Branch) and VAALCO Energy (USA), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

ENERPLUS CORP (USA) (ERF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enerplus Corporation (Enerplus) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the development of North American oil and natural gas assets. Its portfolio of operations includes a position in the Marcellus natural gas shale play (northeast Pennsylvania) and a group of oil assets under secondary and tertiary recovery in western Canada. Enerplus holds an interest in approximately 32,630 net acres in the dry gas window of the Marcellus shale in northeast Pennsylvania. This non-operated position located across Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Sullivan and Lycoming counties has an inventory of productive drilling locations. Enerplus also operates several mature oil properties in western Canada, which are being developed using both secondary and tertiary recovery techniques.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENERPLUS CORP (USA)

GEOPARK LTD (GPRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GeoPark Limited is an oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company that operates in Latin America. The Company operates in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina.The Company has a portfolio of assets that includes interests in 24 hydrocarbon blocks, 23 of which are onshore blocks, including 7 in production as of December 31, 2017. It also has interests in shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.The Company operates through five geographical segments: Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina. The Company's operations in Colombia include Eastern Llanos Basin, Llanos 34 Block, La Cuerva Block, Yamu Block, Llanos 32 Block, Abanico Block and VIM-3 Block. The Eastern Llanos Basin is a Cenozoic Foreland basin in the eastern region of Colombia. The Company's Llanos 34 Block covers approximately 333 square kilometers. Its La Cuerva Block covers approximately 99.1 square kilometers. Its Yamu Block covers approximately 22.6 square kilometers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GEOPARK LTD

ARCH RESOURCES INC (ARCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Resources, Inc. is a producer of coal and metallurgical products for steel industry. The Company is a supplier of premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The Company's segments include Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The MET segment contains the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The Thermal segment contains the Company's thermal operations in Wyoming and Colorado. It also produces low-emitting thermal products for sale to both domestic and international customers. The Company produces sub-bituminous thermal. It supplies thermal products to power generators and industrial customers from mines in Colorado and Illinois. The Company operates approximately seven active mines located in three of the coal-producing regions of the United States. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable it to ship coal worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCH RESOURCES INC

WARRIOR MET COAL INC (HCC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coal mines are approximately 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground, making them some of the deepest vertical shaft coal mines in North America. The Company's operations also extract methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. The Company is a producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal (HCC), operating longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek, AL, coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WARRIOR MET COAL INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

