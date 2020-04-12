Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/12/2020

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GEOPARK LTD (GPRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GeoPark Limited is an oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company that operates in Latin America. The Company operates in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina.The Company has a portfolio of assets that includes interests in 24 hydrocarbon blocks, 23 of which are onshore blocks, including 7 in production as of December 31, 2017. It also has interests in shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.The Company operates through five geographical segments: Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina. The Company's operations in Colombia include Eastern Llanos Basin, Llanos 34 Block, La Cuerva Block, Yamu Block, Llanos 32 Block, Abanico Block and VIM-3 Block. The Eastern Llanos Basin is a Cenozoic Foreland basin in the eastern region of Colombia. The Company's Llanos 34 Block covers approximately 333 square kilometers. Its La Cuerva Block covers approximately 99.1 square kilometers. Its Yamu Block covers approximately 22.6 square kilometers.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ONEOK, INC. (OKE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ONEOK, Inc. is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company's operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company operates through three business segments. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to contracted producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products primarily in the Mid-Continental, Permian Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CACTUS INC (WHD) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cactus, Inc. is focused on designing, manufacturing, selling and renting a wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products, include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds and production trees. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology traditionally associated with deepwater applications, which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings safely from the rig floor without the need to descend into the well cellar. The Company's products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing) and production Phases of its customers' wells.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HOLLYFRONTIER CORP (HFC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company's El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt). The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP. HEP is a limited partnership, which owns and operates logistic assets.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CORE LABORATORIES N.V. (CLB) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples. It provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. It provides integrated diagnostic services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description and production enhancement services to increase production and recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 41.76% vs. 117.32% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

