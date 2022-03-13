Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 3/13/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORP (WLL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company with an oil focused asset base. The Company is a crude oil producer in North Dakota and operate substantial assets in northern Colorado. The Company is involved in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company's other operations primarily relate to non-core assets in Arkansas, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming. The Company has interests in productive wells on developed acres across its geographical areas. It sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline or rail takeaway.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WHITING PETROLEUM CORP

ENERPLUS CORP (USA) (ERF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enerplus Corporation (Enerplus) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the development of North American oil and natural gas assets. Its portfolio of operations includes a position in the Marcellus natural gas shale play (northeast Pennsylvania) and a group of oil assets under secondary and tertiary recovery in western Canada. Enerplus holds an interest in approximately 32,630 net acres in the dry gas window of the Marcellus shale in northeast Pennsylvania. This non-operated position located across Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Sullivan and Lycoming counties has an inventory of productive drilling locations. Enerplus also operates several mature oil properties in western Canada, which are being developed using both secondary and tertiary recovery techniques.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENERPLUS CORP (USA)

GEOPARK LTD (GPRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GeoPark Limited is an oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company that operates in Latin America. The Company operates in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina.The Company has a portfolio of assets that includes interests in 24 hydrocarbon blocks, 23 of which are onshore blocks, including 7 in production as of December 31, 2017. It also has interests in shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.The Company operates through five geographical segments: Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina. The Company's operations in Colombia include Eastern Llanos Basin, Llanos 34 Block, La Cuerva Block, Yamu Block, Llanos 32 Block, Abanico Block and VIM-3 Block. The Eastern Llanos Basin is a Cenozoic Foreland basin in the eastern region of Colombia. The Company's Llanos 34 Block covers approximately 333 square kilometers. Its La Cuerva Block covers approximately 99.1 square kilometers. Its Yamu Block covers approximately 22.6 square kilometers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GEOPARK LTD

SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC (SBOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SilverBow Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas. As an operator, the Company designs and manages the development of a well and supervises operation and maintenance activities on a day-to-day basis. The Company's operations are focused in five fields located in the Eagle Ford Shale trend of South Texas: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Oro Grande, and Uno Mas. It has gas processing and gathering agreements with Southcross Energy for a majority of the Company's natural gas production in the AWP area. The Company has a gas gathering agreement with Howard Energy Partners providing for the transportation of the Company's Eagle Ford production on the pipeline from its Fasken area to the Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline or Eagle Ford Midstream.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC

SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC. (SD) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas. The Company holds interests in approximately 579,000 gross leasehold acres located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. Its Mid-Continent properties includes an inventory of approximately 15 operated undeveloped wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.