Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/13/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC. (EGY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VAALCO Energy, Inc. is an energy company. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil. The Company's two segments include Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, which are operating segments organized and managed based upon geographic location. The operations of all segments include exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. The Company owns an interest in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. Its subsidiaries include VAALCO Gabon (Etame), Inc., VAALCO Production (Gabon), Inc., VAALCO Gabon S.A., VAALCO Angola (Kwanza), Inc., VAALCO Energy (EG), Inc., VAALCO Energy Mauritius (EG) Limited and VAALCO Energy (USA), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORP (WLL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company with an oil focused asset base. The Company is a crude oil producer in North Dakota and operate substantial assets in northern Colorado. The Company is involved in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company's other operations primarily relate to non-core assets in Arkansas, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming. The Company has interests in productive wells on developed acres across its geographical areas. It sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline or rail takeaway.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WHITING PETROLEUM CORP

SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC. (SD) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas. The Company holds interests in approximately 579,000 gross leasehold acres located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. Its Mid-Continent properties includes an inventory of approximately 15 operated undeveloped wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC.

TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION (USA) (TGA) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TransGlobe Energy Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company's activity is concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. The Company is primarily engaged in oil exploration, development, production and the acquisition of properties. It holds interests in various production sharing concessions (PSC) in Eastern Desert Egypt and Western Desert Egypt. Its blocks in Eastern Desert Egypt include West Gharib, which covers approximately 22,775 acres; West Bakr, covering over 11,143 acres, and North West (NW) Gharib, covering approximately 11,199 acres. Its blocks in the Western Desert Egypt include South Ghazalat, covering approximately 7,358 acres. It also owns approximately 100 % working interest in Harmattan property, which is located approximately 80 kilometers north of Calgary, Alberta. The property covers approximately 42,183 gross acres of developed land and over 38,732 gross acres of undeveloped land.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION (USA)

ONEOK, INC. (OKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ONEOK, Inc. is an energy company. The Company provides midstream services and owns natural gas liquids (NGLs) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Permian and Mid-Continent regions with key market centers and a network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation assets. Its business segments include Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, and distribute NGLs and store NGL products, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region, which includes the Williston, Powder River and DJ Basins. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment, through its wholly owned assets, provides intrastate and interstate transportation and storage services to end users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ONEOK, INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

