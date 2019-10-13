Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On David Dreman - 10/13/2019

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NK LUKOIL PAO (ADR) (LUKOY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NK Lukoil PAO is an energy company. The primary activities of LUKOIL and its subsidiaries are oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. Its segments include Exploration and Production; Refining, Marketing and Distribution, and Corporate and other. The Exploration and Production segment includes its exploration, development and production operations related to crude oil and gas. These activities are located within Russia, with additional activities in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, Northern and Western Africa, Norway, Romania and Mexico. The Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment includes refining, petrochemical and transport operations, marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas and refined products, generation, transportation and sales of electricity, heat and related services. The Corporate and other segment includes operations related to finance activities, production of diamonds and certain other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). The Company's Refining Partnership is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. Its Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The petroleum business consists of a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA (ADR) (TGS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications. The Company's pipeline system connects gas fields in southern and western Argentina with gas distributors and industries in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. It also provides midstream services, which consist of gas treatment, removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, gas compression, wellhead gas gathering and pipeline construction, operation and maintenance services. The Company transports gas through approximately 5,675 miles of pipeline, of which it owns 4,745 miles. It operates the remaining 930 miles, which are owned by the Gas Trusts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

TOTAL SA (ADR) (TOT) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Total S.A. (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies. Its Corporate segment includes holdings operating and financial activities. The Company operates in the renewable energies and power generation sectors. It is engaged in various sectors of oil and gas industry, including upstream (hydrocarbon exploration, development and production) and downstream (refining, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, trading and shipping of crude oil and petroleum products and marketing).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: FAIL MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OXY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Occidental Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company has operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical (OxyChem) and Midstream and Marketing. Its Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its OxyChem segment primarily manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. OxyChem also manufactures polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, chlorine and caustic soda and has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, NGL, natural gas, carbon dioxide and power. Through its subsidiary, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC it develops carbon capture, utilization and storage projects that source anthropogenic carbon dioxide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: FAIL MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 120.58% vs. 198.79% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

