Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/13/2020

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC (LBRT) is a small-cap stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services. The Company provides its services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The Company primarily provides its services in Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin and the Powder River Basin. The Company performs hydraulic fracturing services to restrict the flow of hydrocarbons in oil and gas production. As of March 2018, the Company had active hydraulic fracturing fleets of 21, representing approximately 885,000 hydraulic horsepower (HHP). As of December 31, 2017 the Company owns and leases properties, which include Odessa, TX, Henderson, CO, Gillette, WY, Williston, ND, and Cibolo, TX.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC

CHAMPIONX CORP (CHX) is a small-cap stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The Company operates through two segments: Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. Its Production & Automation Technologies segment offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Its Drilling Technologies segment offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHAMPIONX CORP

HOLLYFRONTIER CORP (HFC) is a mid-cap stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company's El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt). The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP. HEP is a limited partnership, which owns and operates logistic assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HOLLYFRONTIER CORP

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP (MPC) is a large-cap stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company's seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. Its Speedway segment sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market in the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast regions of the United States. The Company's Midstream is engaged in the operations of MPLX LP and certain other related operations. It gathers, processes and transports natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products. MPLX is a limited partnership which owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (PAA) is a mid-cap stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company's transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. Its Facilities segment operations consist of activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. Its supply and logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities, including the purchase of the United States and Canadian crude oil at the wellhead, the bulk purchase of crude oil at pipeline, terminal and rail facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

