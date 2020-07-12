Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 7/12/2020

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ARCH RESOURCES INC (ARCH) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Resources, Inc., formerly Arch Coal, Inc., is a producer of metallurgical products. The Company's segments include Powder River Basin (PRB), Metallurgical and Other Thermal. PRB segment contains its primary thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical (MET) segment contains the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia. Other Thermal segment contains its supplementary thermal operations in Colorado and Illinois. The PRB segment includes the Black Thunder and Coal Creek surface mining complex. The Metallurgical segment includes Mountain Laurel, Beckley, Leer South/Sentinel and Leer complexes. The Other Thermal segment includes the West Elk and Viper complexes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCH RESOURCES INC

Full Guru Analysis for ARCH>

Full Factor Report for ARCH>

CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). The Company's Refining Partnership is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. Its Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The petroleum business consists of a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CVR ENERGY, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CVI>

Full Factor Report for CVI>

RPC, INC. (RES) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RPC, Inc. (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets. The Company's segments are Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment consists primarily of pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing. Its Support Services include all of the services that provide equipment for customers' use on the well site without RPC personnel and services that are provided in support of customer operations off the well site, such as classroom and computer training, and other consulting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RPC, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for RES>

Full Factor Report for RES>

CHAMPIONX CORP (CHX) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The Company operates through two segments: Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. Its Production & Automation Technologies segment offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Its Drilling Technologies segment offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHAMPIONX CORP

Full Guru Analysis for CHX>

Full Factor Report for CHX>

CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States Lower 48 states and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of oil sands developments in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta. The Europe and North Africa segment consists of operations and exploration activities in Norway and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has exploration and production operations in China, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONOCOPHILLIPS

Full Guru Analysis for COP>

Full Factor Report for COP>

More details on Validea's Benjamin Graham strategy

Benjamin Graham Stock Ideas

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.