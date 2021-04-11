Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/11/2021

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. (ARLP) is a small-cap stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other operations. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC's Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC's mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC's mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC's, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC's mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC's mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex. The Appalachia segment consists of multiple operating segments, including the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC (BCEI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (Bonanza Creek) is an exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its development and extraction activities are primarily directed at the horizontal development of the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin. The main areas in which the Company operates is the Rocky Mountain region in Weld County, Colorado. Its Wattenberg Field operations are in the oil and liquids-weighted extension area of the Wattenberg. The Company's Wattenberg position consists of approximately 87,000 gross (65,000 net) acres. It has a total of approximately 758 gross producing wells, of which over 575 are horizontal wells, and its sales volumes are over 25,029 barrels of oil per day.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC

CONSOL ENERGY INC (CEIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CONSOL Energy Inc., formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore. The Company also holds interest in the undeveloped coal reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian and Illinois basins. The Pennsylvania Mining complex, located in Greene and Washington counties. PMC includes Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, Harvey Mine, Centralized Coal Processing facility and Train Loadout facility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONSOL ENERGY INC

CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). The Company's Refining Partnership is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. Its Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The petroleum business consists of a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CVR ENERGY, INC.

WARRIOR MET COAL INC (HCC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warrior Met Coal, Inc., formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile. Currently it has the operational capacity to mine eight million tons of coal per year from more than 300 million tons of recoverable reserves. Its operations also extract methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. Its gas division represents commercial programs for coal seam degasification in the country, producing approximately 30 million cubic feet of gas daily from over 1750 gas wells. Its mines operate under permits issued by the Alabama Surface Mining Commission (ASMC), the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and other state and federal agencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WARRIOR MET COAL INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

