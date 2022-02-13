Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/13/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC (WFRD) is a mid-cap stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weatherford International public limited company is a multinational oilfield service company. The Company's segments include North America, Latin America, Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA)/Russia, Middle East/North Africa (MENA)/Asia Pacific and Land Drilling Rigs. Its principal business is providing equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry, both on land and offshore, through its three business groups: Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs. The Well Construction business group includes managed-pressure drilling, liner systems and reservoir solutions, among others. The Completion and Production business group includes artificial lift systems, stimulation and completion systems. The Land Drilling Rigs business group encompasses its land drilling rigs business, including the products and services ancillary thereto.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC

Full Guru Analysis for WFRD>

Full Factor Report for WFRD>

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. (ARLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified natural resource company. The Company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. The Illinois Basin segment includes its operating mining complexes. The Appalachia segment includes its operating mining complexes. The Minerals segment includes the Company's oil & gas mineral interests. The Company is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company owns both mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres in oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins. In addition, it develops and markets industrial and mining technology products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

Full Guru Analysis for ARLP>

Full Factor Report for ARLP>

BP PLC (ADR) (BP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BP p.l.c. is engaged in the global energy business with operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa. The Company through its range of activities delivers heat, light and mobility products and services to customers around the world. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is responsible for its activities in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production. The Downstream segment has global marketing and manufacturing operations, and include the fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals business of the Company. Rosneft is the Company's Russian refining business that owns and operates approximately 13 refineries in Russia, and holds stakes in three refineries in Germany, one in India and one in Belarus.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BP PLC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for BP>

Full Factor Report for BP>

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION (BTU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal producer, which owns interest in 17 active coal mining operations located in the United States (U.S.) and Australia. The Company also markets and brokers coal from other coal producers, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts. The Company operates through five segments: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Other U.S. Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Seaborne Thermal Mining segment consists of mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Seaborne Metallurgical Mining segment consists of mines in Queensland, Australia, one in New South Wales, Australia and one in Alabama. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consist of its mines in Wyoming. The Other U.S. Thermal Mining segment includes operations that reflects the aggregation of its Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona mining operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for BTU>

Full Factor Report for BTU>

WARRIOR MET COAL INC (HCC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coal mines are approximately 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground, making them some of the deepest vertical shaft coal mines in North America. The Company's operations also extract methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. The Company is a producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal (HCC), operating longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek, AL, coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WARRIOR MET COAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for HCC>

Full Factor Report for HCC>

More details on Validea's Benjamin Graham strategy

Benjamin Graham Stock Ideas

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.