Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/25/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company offers products under various categories including living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices, mattresses, decor, rugs and outdoor. Its mattress product lines include Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. Its customers include women in middle to upper-to-middle-income households. It operates approximately 122 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions providing its customers with a range of merchandise in the middle to upper-middle price ranges. Its retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It also has an online platform through which its customers can make purchases. It also offers financing through third-party finance companies as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. Its stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company, which operates as a manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design services to its clients and sells a range of home furnishing products through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. The Company has two reportable segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through a network of Company-operated design centers. The Company operates approximately 139 retail design centers with 135 located in the United States and four in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under-owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. It consists of its DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather. Its digital business consists of its own Web platforms at www.dkny.com, www.donnakaran.com, www.ghbass.com, www.vilebrequin.com, and www.andrewmarc.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA) (GIL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gildan Activewear Inc. is a Canada-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. The Company's primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), underwear tops and bottoms (underwear) and intimates. Its activewear product lines include T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts. Its hosiery product lines include athletic, dress, casual and workwear socks, liner socks, socks for therapeutic purposes, sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings. Its underwear product lines include men's and boy's underwear (tops and bottoms) and ladies panties. The Company's intimates product lines include ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories. The products it manufactures, and sells are marketed under Company brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gildan Hammer, Alstyle and GoldToe. It also sells socks under the Under Armour brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA)

LKQ CORP (LKQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LKQ Corporation is a holding company, which distributes vehicle products, including replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, and specialty products and accessories, and automotive glass products. Its segments include Wholesale- North America, Europe and Specialty. North America segment offers vehicle replacement products, including sheet metal collision parts, such as doors, hoods, and fenders; bumper covers; head and tail lamps; automotive glass products, such as windshields; mirrors and grilles; wheels, and large mechanical items, such as engines and transmissions. Europe segment offers small mechanical products, such as brake pads, discs and sensors; clutches; electrical products, such as spark plugs and batteries; filters, and oil and automotive fluids. Specialty segment serves truck and off-road; speed and performance; recreational vehicles; towing; wheels, tires and performance handling; marine, and miscellaneous accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LKQ CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

