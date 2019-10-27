Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/27/2019

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION (HOFT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other. The Company's casegoods product categories include accents, home office, dining, bedroom and home entertainment furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand. Its residential upholstered seating companies include Bradington-Young, which is engaged in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, and Sam Moore Furniture, which is engaged in upscale occasional chairs, settees, sofas and sectional seating with a focus on cover-to-frame customization. It also markets a line of imported leather upholstery under the Hooker Upholstery trade name. All other segment operates under the H Contract and Homeware brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AT HOME GROUP INC (HOME) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: At Home Group, Inc. is a home decor superstore. The Company is focused on providing a range of assortment of products for any room, in any style, for any budget. As of July 30, 2016, the Company offered over 50,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) throughout its stores. As of July 30, 2016, the Company's store base is consisted of 115 format stores across 29 states and 65 markets, averaging approximately 120,000 square feet per store.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (JOUT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment's brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment's brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva. Its Watercraft segment designs and markets Necky sea touring kayaks; sit on top Ocean Kayaks, and Old Town canoes and kayaks for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Company manufactures and markets underwater diving products for recreational divers, which it sells and distributes under the SCUBAPRO brand name. It markets a line of underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels and accessories. The Company's products are used for fishing from a boat, diving, paddling, hiking and camping.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LEAR CORPORATION (LEA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company's segments include Seating and E-Systems. The Company serves the automotive and light truck market. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the design, development, engineering and manufacture of all seat components, including seat covers and surface materials, such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering, manufacture, assembly and supply of electrical distribution systems, electronic modules and related components and software for light vehicles across the world.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company's segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Its Australia segment serves the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company's boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Company sells its boats under Malibu and Axis Wake Research (Axis) brand names. The Company's boats are constructed of fiberglass, equipped with inboard propulsion systems and available in a range of sizes and hull designs. The Company also offers various accessories and aftermarket parts. The Company's boat models include Malibu M Series, Malibu Wakesetter, Malibu Response and Axis.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 385.31% vs. 204.05% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.