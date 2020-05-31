Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 5/31/2020

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.
GRIFFON CORPORATION (GFF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: Griffon Corp is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products (CPP), Home and Building Products (HBP) and Defense Electronics. CPP segment consists of AMES Companies, Inc. (AMES), which is a manufacturer of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. HBP segment consists of Clopay Corporation (Clopay), which is a manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial sectional garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Defense Electronics consists of Telephonics Corporation (Telephonics), which is a provider of surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|FAIL
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|FAIL
|INVENTORY TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:
|FAIL
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|SALES:
|FAIL
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
Detailed Analysis of GRIFFON CORPORATION
NIU TECHNOLOGIES - ADR (NIU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and sales of smart e-scooters. The Company's products consist of three series, N, M and U, with multiple models or specifications for each series. Its NIU application synchronizes with the smart e-scooters and communicates with its cloud system. The Company enables users to receive real-time information relating to their smart e-scooters through its application.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|FAIL
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|FAIL
|INVENTORY TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|FAIL
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|SALES:
|PASS
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|FAIL
Detailed Analysis of NIU TECHNOLOGIES - ADR
TESLA INC (TSLA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: Tesla, Inc., formerly Tesla Motors, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles. The Energy generation and storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, and sale or lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. The Company produces and distributes two fully electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). It also offers Model 3, a sedan designed for the mass market. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|FAIL
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|PASS
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|INVENTORY TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:
|FAIL
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|FAIL
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|FAIL
|SALES:
|FAIL
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|FAIL
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|FAIL
Detailed Analysis of TESLA INC
AUTOZONE, INC. (AZO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 59% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of February 10, 2018, the Company operated through 6,088 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil. The Company's stores carry product lines for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products. The Company's other operating segments include ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry, and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers through www.autozone.com.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|FAIL
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|FAIL
|INVENTORY TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|FAIL
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|SALES:
|FAIL
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|FAIL
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
Detailed Analysis of AUTOZONE, INC.
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP (GOLF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of golf products. The Company is engaged in various product categories, such as golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear. The Company operates in four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. The company's Titleist golf ball segment is engaged in designing and manufacturing a golf ball. It sells Titleist Pro V1. The Company also designs, manufactures and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Company designs, assembles and sells golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons) under the Titleist brand, wedges under the Vokey Design brand, and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. Titleist golf clubs, Vokey Design wedges and Scotty Cameron putters are used by the players.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|FAIL
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|FAIL
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|FAIL
|INVENTORY TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:
|FAIL
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|SALES:
|FAIL
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
Detailed Analysis of ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP
