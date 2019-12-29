Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/29/2019

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

VERA BRADLEY, INC. (VRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 67% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vera Bradley, Inc. (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women's handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company's segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, direct-to-consumer eBay sales and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of January 28, 2017, the Indirect business consisted of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which were located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, the Company's wholesale customer in Japan, and third-party inventory liquidators.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SPARTAN MOTORS INC (SPAR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spartan Motors, Inc. is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company's Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment. The Delivery and Service Vehicles segment manufactures delivery and service vehicles through the Company's subsidiary, Utilimaster Corporation (Utilimaster). The Company's Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment consists of the operations of Spartan Motors Chassis, Inc. (Spartan Chassis) that engineer and manufacture motor home chassis, defense vehicles and other specialty chassis, and distribute related aftermarket parts and assemblies. The Company markets its products under brands, such as Spartan ERV, Aeromaster, Trademaster, Metromaster and Utilivan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE(ADR) (LVMUY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions, as well as whiskey. The Fashion & Leather Goods business group includes brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Donna Karan, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine and Edun. It focuses on the perfumes, make-up and skincare business, and offers a range of brands, including Christian Dior, Guerlain and Kenzo. The Watches & Jewelry sector operates in two segments: high-quality watchmaking, and jewelry and high jewelry. Its Selective Retailing companies operate in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Its other activities include Les Echos group, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

GENTEX CORPORATION (GNTX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company's business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps. Within this business segment, the Company also designs, develops and manufactures various electronics that are features to the interior and exterior automotive rearview mirrors, as well as interior visors, overhead consoles, and other locations in the vehicle. The Company ships its products to all of the automotive producing regions across the world, which it supports with various sales, engineering and distribution locations across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers Performance brand name. It also offers apparel, accessories, eyewear, scrubs and other merchandise. It sells its footwear in department, specialty and independent stores, as well as through its Skechers retail stores and online at skechers.com. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales. Its lifestyle brands include Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, and Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active. Its Performance Brands include Skechers Performance, Skechers Kids and Skechers Work. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's products are available in over 170 countries and territories through its network of subsidiaries in Asia, Europe, Canada, Central America and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

