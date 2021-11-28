Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/28/2021

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LOVESAC CO (LOVE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Lovesac Company is a technology company that designs, manufactures and sells furniture's through its Designed for Life philosophy. The Company's product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. The Sactionals are couch systems that consists of seats and sides. It also offers accessories that include drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables and ottomans. The Company offers its products through an omni-channel platform. The Company markets and sells its products through approximately 123 showrooms in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MOVADO GROUP, INC (MOV) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches globally. The Company operates through two segments: Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing and distribution of watches, jewelry and other accessories, after-sales service activities, and shipping. The Stores segment includes the Company's physical retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. The Company divides its business into two geographic locations: United States operations and International operations. It has International operations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. Its owned brands include MOVADO, CONCORD, EBEL, OLIVIA BURTON and MVMT. Its licensed brands include COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE and SCUDERIA FERRARI.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company operates through six operating segments, the UGG brand segment offers footwear, apparel, and accessories with expanded product offerings. HOKA Brand segment provides footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight. Teva Brand segment is a multi-category modern outdoor lifestyle brand offering a range of casual, and trail lifestyle products. Sanuk Brand segment is a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. Other Brands segment consist of the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line using sheepskin and other plush materials. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consist of retail stores and e-commerce websites which, in an omni-channel marketplace, are intertwined.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

TESLA INC (TSLA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells and leases electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems, and offers services related to its sustainable energy products. The Company's segments include automotive, and energy generation and storage. The automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, sales and leasing of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits. The energy generation and storage segment include the design, manufacture, installation, sales and leasing of solar energy systems and energy storage products, services related to its products, and sales of solar energy system incentives. Its automotive products include Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. Model 3 is a four-door sedan. Model Y is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) built on the Model 3 platform. Model S is a four-door sedan. Model X is an SUV. The Company's energy storage products include Powerwall, Powerpack and Megapack.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC (AMRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a fully integrated precious metals platform. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment operates as a full-service precious metals company. The products sold within this segment include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium mainly in the form of coins, rounds, bars, wafers and grain. The Company operates Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC). Direct to customer segment operate through its wholly owned subsidiaries JM Bullion, Inc. (JMB), Goldline, Inc. (Goldline) and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

