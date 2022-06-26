Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 6/26/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company offers products under various categories including living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices, mattresses, decor, rugs and outdoor. Its mattress product lines include Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. Its customers include women in middle to upper-to-middle income households. It operates approximately 121 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions providing its customers with a range of merchandise in the middle to upper-middle price ranges. Its retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It also has an online platform through which its customers can make purchases. It also offers financing through third-party finance companies as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. Its stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY (COLM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Sportswear Company is engaged in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. The Company operates through four geographical segments: the United States (U.S.), Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada. The Company's brands include Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hard Wear and prAna. Columbia brand is known for authentic, high-value outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment products designed with function, and suited for all seasons, activities and locations. SOREL brand offers durable and design-driven footwear and accessories primarily to fashion-forward savvy women, as well as to men and youth consumers. Mountain Hard Wear brand offers apparel, accessories and equipment designed to meet the high-performance needs of climbing enthusiasts and to satisfy climbers' everyday lifestyles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. It is an international home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from design through delivery. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail. It provides complimentary interior design service to clients and sell a wide range of home furnishings through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. The wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale, and distribution of broad range of home furnishings and accents. It operates approximately 141 retail design centers with 136 located in the United States and five in Canada. The Company owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under-owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. It consists of its DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather. Its digital business consists of its own Web platforms at www.dkny.com, www.donnakaran.com, www.ghbass.com, www.vilebrequin.com, and www.andrewmarc.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP (GOLF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. The Company's segments include Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear, and FootJoy golf wear. The Titleist golf balls segment is engaged in the design and manufacturing a golf ball. The Titleist golf clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons) under the Titleist brand, wedges under the Vokey Design brand and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist golf gear segment includes golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, headcovers, and other golf accessories. The FootJoy golf wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The Company's products include golf balls, golf clubs, wedges and putters, golf shoes, golf gloves, golf gear, and golf and ski outerwear and apparel. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products under the Titleist, FootJoy and KJUS brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

