Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 4/25/2021

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC. (BSET) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company's segments include Wholesale, Retail - Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores. It also offers financing through a third-party finance company, as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. The Company's retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It offers mattress product lines, such as Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster and Beautyrest Black. The Company's customers are college educated women in middle to upper-middle income households. The Company stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. (MHK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company' segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring. The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products used in the residential and commercial markets for both remodeling and new construction. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), chipboards, and vinyl flooring products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

NAUTILUS, INC. (NLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nautilus, Inc. is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America. The Direct business offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and the Internet. In its Direct business, the Company markets and sells its products, principally Bowflex cardio and strength products, directly to consumers. The Retail business offers its products through a network of independent retail companies and specialty retailers with stores and Websites located in the United States and internationally. In its Retail business, the Company markets and sells a line of consumer fitness equipment under the Nautilus, Schwinn and Bowflex brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NAUTILUS, INC.

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC (UEIC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company's offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers. Its offerings also include software, firmware and technology solutions that enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones tablets, gaming controllers and other consumer electronic devices, to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

