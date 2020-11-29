Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 11/29/2020

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. (USA) (MGA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magna International Inc. (Magna) is a mobility technology company. The Company's segments include Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating System and Complete Vehicles. Its product capabilities include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mirrors & lighting, mechatronics and roof systems. Its products include sealing systems, sliding folding and modular roofs, active aerodynamics, lightweight composites, fuel systems, engineered glass, body systems, electronic controllers, interior mirrors, exterior mirrors, tail lamps, small lighting, seat structures, door systems, power closure systems, mechanism & hardware solutions, foam & trim products, complete vehicle manufacturing, engineering services and fuel systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. (USA)

Full Guru Analysis for MGA>

Full Factor Report for MGA>

ACUITY BRANDS, INC. (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America. It offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications. The portfolio of lighting solutions include lighting products utilizing fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), high intensity discharge, metal halide, and incandescent light sources to illuminate a number of applications. The solutions portfolio of the Company includes modular wiring, LED drivers, sensors, glass and inverters sold primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its lighting and building management solutions are marketed under various brand names, including Lithonia Lighting and Holophane. The Company also offers indoor mapping and location platform that supports navigation applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for AYI>

Full Factor Report for AYI>

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, DKNY Jeans, Vilebrequin, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. It has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, it has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League. It also operates retail stores under the Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co., Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

Full Guru Analysis for GIII>

Full Factor Report for GIII>

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores. It also offers financing through a third-party finance company, as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. The Company's retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It offers mattress product lines, such as Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster and Beautyrest Black. The Company's customers are college educated women in middle to upper-middle income households. The Company stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for HVT>

Full Factor Report for HVT>

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC (KBAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimball International, Inc. creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company's portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. The Company, through its brands, offers various products, which include modern and classic desks, credenzas, seating, tables, collaborative workstations, panel systems, filing and storage units, accessories/accents, headboards, desks, tables, dressers, entertainment centers, chests, wall panels, upholstered seating, task seating, cabinets, and vanities with a mix of wood, metal, stone, laminate, finish, and fabric options. The Company also offers several products designed specifically for the healthcare market, such as patient room and lounge seating and casegoods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for KBAL>

Full Factor Report for KBAL>

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.