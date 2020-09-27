Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 9/27/2020

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC (CPS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America. The Company's products are used in passenger vehicles and light trucks. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's operations were conducted through 159 leased and joint venture facilities in 21 countries (North America: Canada, Mexico and the United States; Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand; Europe: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, and South America: Brazil), of which 104 are manufacturing facilities and 55 have design, engineering, administrative or logistics designations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, DKNY Jeans, Vilebrequin, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. It has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, it has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League. It also operates retail stores under the Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co., Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

MOVADO GROUP, INC (MOV) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers. The Retail segment includes its outlet stores. As of January 31, 2017, its subsidiary, Movado Retail Group, Inc., operated 40 outlet stores located in outlet centers across the United States. It divides its business into two geographic locations: the United States operations and International operations. It has international operations in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. Its portfolio of brands includes Coach Watches, Concord, Ebel, ESQ Movado, Scuderia Ferrari Watches, HUGO BOSS Watches, Juicy Couture Watches, Lacoste Watches, Movado and Tommy Hilfiger Watches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MOVADO GROUP, INC

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (HMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the motorcycle business, the automobile business, the financial service business and the power product business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Motorcycle segment provides motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles. The Automobile segment provides automobiles and related parts. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class. Its automobiles use gasoline engines of three, four or six cylinder, diesel engines, gasoline-electric hybrid systems and gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid systems. The Financial Service segment is engaged in the sales financing and leasing. The Power Product segment and Others segment provides power products and related parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR)

VERA BRADLEY, INC. (VRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vera Bradley, Inc. (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women's handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company's segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, direct-to-consumer eBay sales and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of January 28, 2017, the Indirect business consisted of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which were located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, the Company's wholesale customer in Japan, and third-party inventory liquidators.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VERA BRADLEY, INC.

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

