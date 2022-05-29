Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 5/29/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG (DDAIF) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercedes-Benz Group AG, formerly Daimler AG (Daimler), is a Germany-based automotive engineering company. The Company engages in the development, production and distribution of cars and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. The segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment includes vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the brands, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, and small cars under the smart brand, as well as the Mercedes me brand. The Mercedes-Benz Vans sells vans under the brand name Mercedes-Benz and the Freightliner brand. The Daimler Mobility AG offers e.g. financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, fleet management, digital services, as well as mobility services. The Daimler financial services also supports the sales of its automotive brands worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

Full Guru Analysis for DDAIF>

Full Factor Report for DDAIF>

FOSSIL GROUP INC (FOSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fossil Group, Inc. is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company offers line of men's and women's fashion traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. The Company's segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. The Americas is comprised of sales from its operations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Europe segment is comprised of sales to customers based in European countries, the Middle East and Africa. The Asia segment is comprised of sales to customers based in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The Company's owned brands include FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC and ZODIAC and licensed brands ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, PUMA, and TORY BURCH. Its products are distributed through wholesale, retail stores, commercial Website, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOSSIL GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for FOSL>

Full Factor Report for FOSL>

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO (GT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Tires industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. The Company also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals. It is an operator of commercial truck service and tire retreading centers. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets where it offers its products for sale to consumer and commercial customers and provides repair and other services. The Company's operating segments represent its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company manufactures and markets various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications. The Company's brands include Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Sava, Kelly Tires and Debica. It manufactures products in approximately 57 manufacturing facilities in over 23 countries worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO

Full Guru Analysis for GT>

Full Factor Report for GT>

PVH CORP (PVH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PVH Corp. is an apparel company that operates through Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands segments. The Tommy Hilfiger consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments. The Calvin Klein consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments. The Heritage Brands segment consists of the Heritage Brands wholesale and, through the Heritage Brands Retail segments. The Company's brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, True&Co. and Geoffrey Beene, which are owned, as well as various other owned, licensed and private label brands. The Company designs and markets dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, Jeanswear, underwear, intimate apparel, performance apparel, swimwear, handbags, accessories, footwear and other related products, and licenses its owned brands over a range of products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PVH CORP

Full Guru Analysis for PVH>

Full Factor Report for PVH>

VERA BRADLEY, INC. (VRA) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vera Bradley, Inc. is a designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It operates 70 full-line stores and 75 factory outlet stores. The VB Indirect segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 1,800 specialty retail locations, department stores, national accounts, third-party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators. Pura Vida segment operates through the Pura Vida websites, www.puravidabracelets.com, www.puravidabracelets.eu, and www.puravidabracelets.ca, and distributes Pura Vida-branded products to wholesale retailers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for VRA>

Full Factor Report for VRA>

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.