Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 4/25/2021

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

VERA BRADLEY, INC. (VRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vera Bradley, Inc. (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women's handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company's segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, direct-to-consumer eBay sales and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of January 28, 2017, the Indirect business consisted of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which were located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, the Company's wholesale customer in Japan, and third-party inventory liquidators.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VERA BRADLEY, INC.

DAIMLER AG (DDAIF) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daimler AG (Daimler) is a Germany-based automotive engineering company. The Company engages in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Its segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment includes vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the brands, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, and small cars under the smart brand, as well as the Mercedes me brand. The Daimler Trucks segment develops and produces vehicles under the brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans sells vans under the brand name Mercedes-Benz and the Freightliner brand. The Daimler Buses segment sells completely built-up buses under brand names, including Mercedes-Benz and Setra. The Daimler Financial Services segment supports the sales of its automotive brands worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DAIMLER AG

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (ADR) (TM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toyota Motor Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the automobile business, finance business and other businesses. The Company operates in three business segments. The Automobile segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of sedans, minivans, 2box, sports utility vehicles, trucks and related vehicles, as well as related parts and products. The Finance segment is engaged in finance and vehicle leasing business. The Other segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of houses, as well as conduct information communication business. The Company is also engaged in the control of manufacturing and sales companies, as well as public relations and research activities business in North American and Europe. The Company also provides robots, basic research projects, marine and agribio business. The Company also provides electric vehicles and vehicles equipped with the new function Advanced Drive of driving support technology, driver assistance or connected cars services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (ADR)

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, DKNY Jeans, Vilebrequin, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. It has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, it has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League. It also operates retail stores under the Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co., Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (HMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the motorcycle business, the automobile business, the financial service business and the power product business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Motorcycle segment provides motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles. The Automobile segment provides automobiles and related parts. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class. Its automobiles use gasoline engines of three, four or six cylinder, diesel engines, gasoline-electric hybrid systems and gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid systems. The Financial Service segment is engaged in the sales financing and leasing. The Power Product segment and Others segment provides power products and related parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR)

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

