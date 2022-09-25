Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On John Neff - 9/25/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TAPESTRY INC (TPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc. is a global house of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company's brands include Coach, Kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. The Company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment includes global sales of Coach products to customers through Coach operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Kate Spade segment includes global sales primarily of Kate Spade New York brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third-party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes global sales of Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores, sales to wholesale customers, through e-commerce sites, and through independent third-party distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TAPESTRY INC

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions, including commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. It operates across Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. The Company manufactures fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles and is a supplier of commercial vehicle electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions are sold under the Allison Transmission brand name and remanufactured transmissions are sold under the ReTran brand name. Its on-highway products include 1000 Series, 2000 Series, 3000 Series, 4000 Series, eGen Flex Electric Hybrid Propulsion Solutions and eGen Power Fully Electric Propulsion Solutions. Its defense products include X200, 3040MX and X1100.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products and boats, as well as parts and accessories for the marine and recreational vehicle (RV) markets. The Company also operates boat club. The Company operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories (P&A), and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers. The P&A segment includes engine parts and consumables, such as oils and lubricants, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and its distribution business. The Boat segment manufactures and distributes recreational boats, including sport boats and cruisers, runabouts, fiberglass offshore boats and fishing boats, aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon and deck boats, tow/wake boats, and heavy-gauge aluminum boats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA) (GIL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gildan Activewear Inc. is a Canada-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. The Company's primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), underwear tops and bottoms (underwear) and intimates. Its activewear product lines include T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts. Its hosiery product lines include athletic, dress, casual and workwear socks, liner socks, socks for therapeutic purposes, sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings. Its underwear product lines include men's and boy's underwear (tops and bottoms) and ladies panties. The Company's intimates product lines include ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories. The products it manufactures, and sells are marketed under Company brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gildan Hammer, Alstyle and GoldToe. It also sells socks under the Under Armour brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA)

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources and markets footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. The Company distributes its products through department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South Africa and certain other international markets. The Company has five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost and Licensing. Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers and independent stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEVEN MADDEN, LTD.

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

