Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On John Neff - 2/27/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions, including commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. It operates across Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. The Company manufactures fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles and is a supplier of commercial vehicle electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. The Company has developed over 100 different models that are used in more than 2,500 different vehicle configurations and are compatible with more than 500 combinations of engine brands, models and ratings, including diesel, gasoline, natural gas and other alternative fuels. It has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products, parts and accessories, and boat brands, and operate service and shared access businesses, including the boat club. The Company operates through segments such as Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Company's propulsion products include marine engines and related controls, rigging, and propellers. It manufactures and distributes a portfolio of parts and accessories, engine parts and consumables, electrical products, and boat parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket parts and accessory retailers and distributors, and for internal production. Its boats include fiberglass sport boats, cruisers, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, tow/wake, and heavy-gauge aluminum boats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

HANESBRANDS INC. (HBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanesbrands Inc. is a marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific. The Company operates through various apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Bali, Maidenform, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Lovable, Alternative, Berlei, L'eggs and Gear for Sports. The Company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewear. The Activewear segment includes T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, thermals and teamwear. The International segment includes activewear, men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, intimate apparel, socks, hosiery, and home goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HANESBRANDS INC.

LESLIE'S INC (LESL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leslie's Inc. is a pool and spa care industry. The Company is serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The Company offers its products under the brand Jacuzzi, Hayward, Natural Chemistry, Dolphin, Zodiac, Nature2, Pentair, Waterway, Leslie's, Jandy and Pleatco. The Company offers its products under various categories, which include pool chemicals, pool equipment, pool maintenance, lifestyle, covers, pools, spas and parts. The Company's offered products include sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, algae control, water testing, automatic pool cleaners, pool filters, pumps, heating and cooling, lighting, pool closing, solar covers, liners, spa chemicals and spa accessories and products. The Company market its products through approximately 946 locations in 38 states and a robust digital platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LESLIE'S INC

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a range of recreational powerboats. The Company operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Malibu segment includes manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. The Saltwater Fishing segment includes manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats (Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder and Hewes). The Cobalt segment includes manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Company's boats are used for a range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. It sells its boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MALIBU BOATS INC

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

