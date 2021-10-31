Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On John Neff - 10/31/2021

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

LKQ CORPORATION (LKQ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a holding company, which distributes vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company's segments include Wholesale- North America, Europe and Specialty. It offers its customers a range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles. It distributes a range of products to collision and mechanical repair shops, including aftermarket collision and mechanical products, recycled collision and mechanical products, refurbished collision products, such as wheels, bumper covers and lights, and re-manufactured engines. It also has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

KONTOOR BRANDS INC (KTB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Wrangler, Lee, and Other. The Wrangler segment offers denim, apparel, and accessories for men and women. Wrangler branded products are available through wholesale arrangements with mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, independently operated partnership stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as through its Company-operated retail stores and websites. The Lee segment offers jeans, pants, shirts, shorts, and jackets for men, women, boys and girls, with boys and girls jackets licensed in the United States. Lee branded products are distributed domestically and internationally through the wholesale channel including department stores, mass merchants, specialty stores, independently operated partnership stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as through its Company-operated retail stores and websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

LEAR CORPORATION (LEA) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lear Corporation (Lear) is a designer and manufacturer of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems and related components. The Company operates through two segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete seat systems, seat subsystems and key seat components. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete electrical distribution and connection systems, electronic systems, and software. The Company also offers software that includes cybersecurity, advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications and full capabilities in both dedicated short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. Its software offerings include embedded control software and cloud and mobile device-based software and services. The Company's customers are automotive original equipment manufacturers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company's segments include Wholesale segment and the Retail segment. The Wholesale segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid, which manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers. Its Retail segment consists of approximately 159 Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories, to the end consumer through these stores. The Company's Joybird brand sells products to consumers primarily online through its Website, www.joybird.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a range of recreational powerboats. The Company operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Malibu segment includes manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. The Saltwater Fishing segment includes manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats (Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder and Hewes). The Cobalt segment includes manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Company's boats are used for a range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. It sells its boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

