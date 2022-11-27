Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/27/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of recreational powerboats including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. The Company sells its boats under eight brands: Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt. The Company operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Company's Malibu segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. Its Saltwater Fishing segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats (Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder and Hewes). Its Cobalt segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Company's product portfolio of brands is used for range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports such as water skiing.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MALIBU BOATS INC

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats, which has a diversified portfolio of four brands, MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar and Aviara. It has four segments. MasterCraft segment consists of its MasterCraft brand, which manufactures premium ski/wake boats. Crest segment consists of its Crest brand, which manufactures pontoon boats. NauticStar segment consists of its NauticStar brand, which manufactures saltwater fishing boats, deck boats and bay boats designed for a variety of uses, including recreational and competitive sport fishing in freshwater lakes or saltwater, and general recreational enjoyment. Aviara segment consists of its Aviara brand, which manufactures luxury day boats. Its subsidiaries include MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC, MasterCraft Services, LLC, MasterCraft Parts, Ltd., MasterCraft International Sales Administration, Inc., Aviara Boats, LLC (Aviara), Nautic Star, LLC, NS Transport, LLC and Crest Marine, LLC.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions, including commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. It operates across Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. The Company manufactures fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles and is a supplier of commercial vehicle electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions are sold under the Allison Transmission brand name and remanufactured transmissions are sold under the ReTran brand name. Its on-highway products include 1000 Series, 2000 Series, 3000 Series, 4000 Series, eGen Flex Electric Hybrid Propulsion Solutions and eGen Power Fully Electric Propulsion Solutions. Its defense products include X200, 3040MX and X1100.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC (AMRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a fully integrated precious metals platform. The Company offers gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer and Secured Lending. The Company's Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment operates as a full-service precious metals company. It offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins. Its Direct-to-Consumer segment operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries JM Bullion, Inc. (JMB) and Goldline, Inc. (Goldline). The Company operates Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation, LLC (CFC).

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company, which operates as manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design services to its clients and sell a range of home furnishing products through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. The Company has two reportable segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through a network of approximately 141 Company-operated design centers. The Company operates approximately 141 retail design centers with 137 located in the United States and four in Canada.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

