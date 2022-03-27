Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On David Dreman - 3/27/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG (DDAIF) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercedes-Benz Group AG, formerly Daimler AG (Daimler), is a Germany-based automotive engineering company. The Company engages in the development, production and distribution of cars and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. The segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment includes vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the brands, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, and small cars under the smart brand, as well as the Mercedes me brand. The Mercedes-Benz Vans sells vans under the brand name Mercedes-Benz and the Freightliner brand. The Daimler Mobility AG offers e.g. financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, fleet management, digital services, as well as mobility services. The Daimler financial services also supports the sales of its automotive brands worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO (VSCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victoria's Secret & Co. is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products. The Company sell its products through two brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK. The Company operates through two segments: The North America and International. The Company's product category includes fragrance, beauty, apparel, loungewear, sleepwear, athletic attire and swimwear. The Company operates approximately 867 stores in North America and it operates 520 stores outside of North America, including 62 company-operated stores in Greater China and 458 partner-operated stores, including locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company provides products through online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.PINK.com and other online channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION (WHR) is a large-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company's segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, Roper, Affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiato brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which markets and distributes its home appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces markets and distributes its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC (RGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States. The castings segment manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The Company primarily offers products in three industry product categories: rifles, pistols, and revolvers. The Company manufactures firearm products, under the Ruger name. The Company's firearms are sold through independent wholesale distributors, principally to the commercial sporting market. It also manufactures and sells accessories and replacement parts for its firearms. The Company's design and manufacturing operations are located in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC

CROCS, INC. (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, operating in North and South America; the Asia Pacific, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), operating throughout Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its collection contains Croslite material, which is the Company's closed-cell resin brand that uses molded footwear technology. The Company markets its products in approximately 85 countries through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailers, and distributors. The Company's direct-to-consumer channel includes retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Its products include Crocs, LiteRide and Jibbitz.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CROCS, INC.

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

