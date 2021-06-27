Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/27/2021

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, DKNY Jeans, Vilebrequin, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. It has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, it has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League. It also operates retail stores under the Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co., Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (HMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the motorcycle business, the automobile business, the financial service business and the power product business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Motorcycle segment provides motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles. The Automobile segment provides automobiles and related parts. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class. Its automobiles use gasoline engines of three, four or six cylinder, diesel engines, gasoline-electric hybrid systems and gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid systems. The Financial Service segment is engaged in the sales financing and leasing. The Power Product segment and Others segment provides power products and related parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR)

ACUITY BRANDS, INC. (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America. It offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications. The portfolio of lighting solutions include lighting products utilizing fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), high intensity discharge, metal halide, and incandescent light sources to illuminate a number of applications. The solutions portfolio of the Company includes modular wiring, LED drivers, sensors, glass and inverters sold primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its lighting and building management solutions are marketed under various brand names, including Lithonia Lighting and Holophane. The Company also offers indoor mapping and location platform that supports navigation applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY (COLM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada. The Company develops and manages its merchandise in categories, including apparel, accessories and equipment, and footwear. It distributes its products through a mix of wholesale distribution channels, its own direct-to-consumer channels (retail stores and e-commerce), independent distributors and licensees. As of December 31, 2016, its products were sold in approximately 90 countries. In 59 of those countries, it sells to independent distributors to whom it has granted distribution rights. Contract manufacturers located outside the United States manufacture all of its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business. The Company sells accessories, such as handbags and loungewear, through domestic and international retailers, international distributors and directly to end user consumers both domestically and internationally, through its Websites, call centers and retail stores. The Company markets its products primarily under three brands: UGG, Teva and Sanuk. The Company's other brands include Hoka One One (Hoka), Ahnu and Koolaburra by UGG (Koolaburra). It has a total of over 150 retail stores across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

