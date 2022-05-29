Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/29/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under-owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. It consists of its DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather. Its digital business consists of its own Web platforms at www.dkny.com, www.donnakaran.com, www.ghbass.com, www.vilebrequin.com, and www.andrewmarc.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC (SWBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer of firearms products. The Company manufactures a range of handguns (including revolvers and pistols), long guns (including modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders), handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm related products for sale to a wide variety of customers, including firearm enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers, and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world. The Company sells its products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC

FOSSIL GROUP INC (FOSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fossil Group, Inc. is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company offers line of men's and women's fashion traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. The Company's segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. The Americas is comprised of sales from its operations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Europe segment is comprised of sales to customers based in European countries, the Middle East and Africa. The Asia segment is comprised of sales to customers based in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The Company's owned brands include FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC and ZODIAC and licensed brands ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, PUMA, and TORY BURCH. Its products are distributed through wholesale, retail stores, commercial Website, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOSSIL GROUP INC

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company offers products under various categories including living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices, mattresses, decor, rugs and outdoor. Its mattress product lines include Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. Its customers include women in middle to upper-to-middle income households. It operates approximately 121 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions providing its customers with a range of merchandise in the middle to upper-middle price ranges. Its retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It also has an online platform through which its customers can make purchases. It also offers financing through third-party finance companies as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. Its stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (JOUT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson Outdoors Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of branded seasonal outdoor recreation products that are used primarily for fishing, diving, paddling and camping. The Company's segments include Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation and Diving. The Fishing segment brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. The Camping segment key brands are Eureka! and Jetboil. The Watercraft Recreation segment designs and markets canoes and kayaks under the Ocean Kayaks and Old Town brand names for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving products for recreational divers, which it sells and distributes under the SCUBAPRO brand name. The Company markets a range of underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

