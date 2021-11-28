Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/28/2021

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed, and private label brands. Its retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its company-operated stores and through digital channels. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's own brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, and Wilsons Leather. Its licensed brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Levi's,Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto and Dockers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC (SWBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer of firearms products. The Company manufactures a range of handguns (including revolvers and pistols), long guns (including modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders), handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm related products for sale to a wide variety of customers, including firearm enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers, and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world. The Company sells its products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC

APTIV PLC (APTV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company's segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety. The Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment provides complete design of the vehicle's electrical architecture, including connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, electrical centers and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Electronics and Safety segment offers a range of electronic and safety equipment and software in the areas of controls, security, infotainment, communications and safety systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of APTIV PLC

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC (AMRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a fully integrated precious metals platform. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment operates as a full-service precious metals company. The products sold within this segment include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium mainly in the form of coins, rounds, bars, wafers and grain. The Company operates Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC). Direct to customer segment operate through its wholly owned subsidiaries JM Bullion, Inc. (JMB), Goldline, Inc. (Goldline) and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC

ACUITY BRANDS, INC. (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services, including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. The Company operates through two segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). ABL offers devices such as luminaires, lighting controls, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers, as well as integrated systems designed to optimize energy efficiency and comfort for various indoor and outdoor applications. ISG offers building management systems and location-aware applications and sells predominantly through system integrators. Its building management system includes Distech Controls products for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, shades, and access control that deliver end-to-end optimization of those building systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

