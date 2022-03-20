Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 3/20/2022

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO (SHW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company's segments include The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment markets and sells Sherwin-Williams and other controlled brand architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related products. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paint, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks and adhesives. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and resins and colorants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. (SLGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silgan Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products. The Company operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. It produces dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care and beauty products; steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products; and custom designed containers for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet food and care, agricultural, automotive and marine chemical products. The Company is a worldwide manufacturer of dispensing and specialty closures, a manufacturer of metal containers in North America and Europe, and a manufacturer of custom plastic containers in North America for a variety of markets, including the personal care, food, health care and household and industrial chemical markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company is also a provider of custom-engineered commercial railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. The Company operates in two reportable segments: Trex Residential Products (Trex Residential), and Trex Commercial Products (Trex Commercial). Trex Residential manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. Trex Commercial manufactures and sells its custom, modular and architectural railing and staging systems. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TREX COMPANY INC

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing wood and wood-alternative products for national home centers; structural lumber and engineered components for the manufactured housing industry; specialty wood packaging, protective packaging, and components for various industries; and customized interior fixtures used in a variety of retail and commercial structures. The Company's segments include Retail, Industrial, and Construction. The Retail segment includes customers comprising of national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards, and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment includes manufacturers and agricultural customers who use pallets, specialty crates, and wooden boxes used for shipping and material handling purposes. The Construction segment includes customers in four markets: factory-built housing, concrete forming, site-built residential construction, and commercial construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UFP INDUSTRIES INC

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Global Group, Inc. is a supplier of a range of rigid, flexible and non-woven products within consumer and industrial end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment primarily consists of containers, closures, dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, over caps, bottles, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of polyethylene-based film products and can liners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC

