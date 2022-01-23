Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/23/2022

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BHP GROUP PLC (ADR) (BBL) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BHP Group Plc is a global resources company. The Company is focused on extracting and processing minerals, oil and gas primarily in Australia and the Americas. Its segments include: Petroleum, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas; Copper, which is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold; Iron Ore, which is engaged in mining of iron ore, and Coal, which is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas and Petroleum. Minerals Australia includes operated assets in Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia. The Minerals Americas asset group includes projects, operated assets and non-operated joint ventures in Canada, Chile, Peru, the United States and Brazil. Its Petroleum unit comprises conventional oil and gas assets located in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BHP GROUP PLC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for BBL>

Full Factor Report for BBL>

BHP GROUP LTD (ADR) (BHP) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BHP Group Ltd is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including copper and uranium, copper smelter, copper refinery and precious metals. The Company's segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment is engaged in mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining of iron ore. The Coal segment is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal. The Company extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas from its production operations located primarily in Australia and the Americas. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas, Petroleum.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BHP GROUP LTD (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for BHP>

Full Factor Report for BHP>

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The Company operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Pexcor Manufacturing Company and Heatlink Group Inc., Die-Mold Tool Limited, European Operations, Trading Group, and Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD. The Domestic Piping Systems Group manufactures and distributes copper tube, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples, and resells steel pipe, brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings and faucets, and plumbing specialties. The Industrial Metals segment consists of Brass Rod & Copper Bar Products, Impacts & Micro Gauge, and Brass Value-Added Products. The Climate segment consists of Refrigeration Products, Fabricated Tube Products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., Turbotec Products, Inc., ATCO Rubber Products, Inc., Linesets, Inc., and Shoals Tubular, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for MLI>

Full Factor Report for MLI>

NUCOR CORPORATION (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is a United States-based steel products company. The Company is a manufacturer of steel and steel products. It produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. The Company also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI). It manufactures a range of steel products, including concrete reinforcing bars, hot-rolled bars, rounds, light shapes, structural angles, channels, wire rod and highway products in carbon and alloy steels. The Company also produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized sheet steel to customers' specifications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NUCOR CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for NUE>

Full Factor Report for NUE>

POSCO (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Posco is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of POSCO (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for PKX>

Full Factor Report for PKX>

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.