Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/22/2019

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SILVERCORP METALS INC (SVM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (Silvercorp) is a silver-producing Canadian mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver-related mineral properties in China. The Company's segments include Mining, including projects, such as Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong and Other, and Administrative, which includes Beijing and Vancouver. The Company is the primary silver producer in China through the operation of over four silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, including SGX, HZG, TLP, Haopinggou (HPG) and the LM mines. The Company also has commercial production at its Gaocheng (GC) silver-lead-zinc project in Guangdong Province. Silvercorp's principal products and source of sales are silver-bearing lead and zinc concentrates and some direct smelting ores. The Company sells all its products to local smelters or companies in the mineral products trading business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

RIO TINTO PLC (ADR) (RIO) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company's business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company's segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade. Its Iron Ore product operations are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Aluminium business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters. Its bauxite mines are located in Australia, Brazil and Guinea. The Copper & Diamonds segment has managed operations in Australia, Canada, Mongolia and the United States, and non-managed operations in Chile and Indonesia. The Energy & Minerals segment consists of mining, refining and marketing operations in over 10 countries, across six sectors: borates, coal, iron ore concentrate and pellets, salt, titanium dioxide and uranium.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC (ADR) (NGLOY) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anglo American PLC is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum Group Metals, Copper, Iron Ore, Nickel and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other. De Beers segment is engaged in the diamond business. Within the Platinum Group Metals segment, it has operations principally located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. It holds interests in two copper mines: Los Bronces and Collahuasi in Chile and is developing the Quellaveco mine in Peru. Its iron ore operations provide customers with iron content ore through assets in Brazil and South Africa. It has metallurgical coal assets in Australia, and thermal coal assets in Colombia and South Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION (WIRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company manufactures electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings. It offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of UF-B cable and other types of wire products, including metal-clad and armored cable. All of these products are manufactured with copper or aluminum as the conductor. NM-B cable consists of either two or three insulated copper wire conductors, with an uninsulated ground wire, all sheathed in a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) jacket.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA) (EGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 59% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company's operations are classified into geographical segments that include Turkey, Canada, Brazil, Greece and Romania. The Company operates two gold mines in Turkey Kisladag and Efemcukuru, and two polymetallic mines in Greece Olympias and Stratoni. Its Stratoni mine is a silver-lead-zinc mine and the Olympias is a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company operates the Lamaque gold mine in Canada. The Brazil segment is engaged in operating Vila Nova, which is an iron ore mine, and is engaged in the exploration activties of Tocantinzinho project in Brazil. The Company is also developing Skouries and Perama Hill projects in Greece, and is developing Certej project in Romania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

