Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 7/24/2022

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TIMKENSTEEL CORP (TMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing (tubes), manufactured components, such as precision steel components, and billets. In addition, it supplies machining and thermal treatment services, and it manages raw material recycling programs, which are also used as a feeder system for its melting operations. The Company's products and services are used in a various range of demanding applications in the various market sectors, including automotive, oil and gas, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, defense, heavy truck, agriculture, power generation, and oil country tubular goods (OCTG). Its production of manufactured components takes place at two downstream manufacturing facilities: Tryon Peak (Columbus, North Carolina) and St. Clair (Eaton, Ohio).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION (WIRE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, manufactured housing, and data centers. The Company offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including service entrance unarmored (SEU), service entrance cable (SER), Photovoltaic, underground residential distribution wire (URD), tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable. The Company serves various markets, such as healthcare, data center, airport expansion, military bases, oil and gas, transit, wastewater treatment, school construction, and power generation. The Company markets its products throughout the United States primarily through independent manufacturers, representatives, and through its own direct in-house marketing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ALCOA CORP (AA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alcoa Corporation is a trading company. The Company is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Company's operations consist of three reportable business segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite and Alumina segments primarily consist of a series of affiliated operating entities held in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC), which is a joint venture between Alcoa Corporation and Alumina Limited. The Aluminum segment consists of the Company's aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses, along with the energy production business. Its Bauxite segment consists of the Company's global bauxite mining operations. The Company's Alumina segment consists of the Company's worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina. The Aluminum segment consists of its worldwide smelting and cast house system, a portfolio of energy assets in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. It has over 28 operating locations across nine countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. (MERC) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pulp and Wood Products. Its Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sale and distribution of pulp, electricity and other byproducts at its pulp mills. Its pulp mills include Rosenthal mill, Stendal mill, Celgar mill, and Peace River mill. Its Wood Products segment consists of the manufacture, sale and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau mill. It owns and operates four pulp manufacturing facilities, two in Canada and two in Germany, has a 50% joint venture interest in a northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp mill in Canada and owns and operates one sawmill in Germany. The Company operates two NBSK mills in Eastern Germany and one NBSK mill and a swing kraft mill in Western Canada, which produces both NBSK and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK). It also produces and sell tall oil, a by-product of its production process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INTREPID POTASH INC (IPI) is a small-cap value stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company. The Company delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products to agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. The Company's segments include potash, Trio, and oilfield solutions. It sells potash into three primary markets: the agricultural market as a fertilizer input, the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. It produces Trio in premium, granular, standard, and fine standard sizes. It also offers potassium chloride (KCl) real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The Company also sells salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts, brines, and water that are derived as part of its mining processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

