Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/21/2021

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TIMKENSTEEL CORP (TMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars; seamless mechanical tubing (tubes); manufactured components, such as precision steel components; and billets. In addition, it supplies machining and thermal treatment services and manages raw material recycling programs, which are also used as a feeder system for its melt operations. The Company's products and services are used in a various range of demanding applications in the various market sectors, including automotive, oil and gas, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, defense, heavy truck, agriculture, power generation, and oil country tubular goods (OCTG). SBQ steel is used in critical mechanical applications. It makes these products from approximately 100% recycled steel to create custom steel products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TIMKENSTEEL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for TMST>

Full Factor Report for TMST>

ADECOAGRO SA (AGRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy. Its agricultural activities consist of harvesting certain agricultural products, including crops, rough rice and sugarcane, for sale to third parties and for internal use as inputs in its various manufacturing processes, and producing raw milk. Its manufacturing activities consist of selling manufactured products, including processed rice, sugar, ethanol and energy, among others, and providing services, such as grain warehousing and conditioning and handling and drying services, among others. The Company's land transformation activities consist of the acquisition of farmlands or businesses with underdeveloped or underutilized agricultural land.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADECOAGRO SA

Full Guru Analysis for AGRO>

Full Factor Report for AGRO>

INTREPID POTASH INC (IPI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company. The Company delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products to agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. It is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash). The Company's extraction and production operations are conducted in United States. The Company operates through three segments: potash, Trio, and oilfield solutions. It sells potash into three primary markets: the agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also produces potash into three primary markets: the agricultural market as a fertilizer input, the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTREPID POTASH INC

Full Guru Analysis for IPI>

Full Factor Report for IPI>

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION (WIRE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, manufactured housing, and data centers. It offers electrical building wire product, which includes NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including SEU, service entrance cable (SER), Photovoltaic, underground residential distribution wire (URD), tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable. These products are manufactured with copper or aluminum as the current-carrying component of the conductor. The Company also uses polyvinyl chloride (PVC) thermoplastic compounds, cross linked polyethylene cable (XLPE) compounds, steel, paper and nylon for manufacturing the products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for WIRE>

Full Factor Report for WIRE>

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing wood and wood-alternative products for national home centers; structural lumber and engineered components for the manufactured housing industry; specialty wood packaging, protective packaging, and components for various industries; and customized interior fixtures used in a variety of retail and commercial structures. The Company's segments include Retail, Industrial, and Construction. The Retail segment includes customers comprising of national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards, and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment includes manufacturers and agricultural customers who use pallets, specialty crates, and wooden boxes used for shipping and material handling purposes. The Construction segment includes customers in four markets: factory-built housing, concrete forming, site-built residential construction, and commercial construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UFP INDUSTRIES INC

Full Guru Analysis for UFPI>

Full Factor Report for UFPI>

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.