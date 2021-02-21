Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 2/21/2021

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (MYE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 15,000 manufactured products and over 13,500 distributed products. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products. The Distribution Segment is engaged in the distribution of tools, equipment and supplies used for tire, wheel and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck and off-road vehicles, and the manufacturing of tire repair materials and custom rubber products. The product line includes categories, such as tire valves and accessories, and lifts and alignment equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION (WIRE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company manufactures electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings. It offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of UF-B cable and other types of wire products, including metal-clad and armored cable. All of these products are manufactured with copper or aluminum as the conductor. NM-B cable consists of either two or three insulated copper wire conductors, with an uninsulated ground wire, all sheathed in a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) jacket.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC

CHASE CORPORATION (CCF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chase Corporation is engaged in manufacturing of protective materials for reliability applications. The Company's operating segments include industrial materials segment and construction materials segment. The Industrial Materials segment includes specified products that are used in, or integrated into, another company's product, with demand typically dependent upon general economic conditions. The industrial material includes insulating and conducting materials for the manufacture of electrical and telephone wire and cable, electrical splicing, and terminating and repair tapes, which are marketed to wire and cable manufacturers. The Construction Materials segment consists of project-oriented product offerings that are sold and used as Chase branded products. The Company's principal products are specialty tapes, laminates, sealants, coatings and chemical intermediates. Its manufacturing facilities are located at O'Hara Township, Pennsylvania and Blawnox, Pennsylvania facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHASE CORPORATION

