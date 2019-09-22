Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 9/22/2019

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

TERNIUM SA (ADR) (TX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ternium S.A. is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company. The Steel segment comprises three operating segments: Mexico, the Southern Region and Other Markets. In the steel segment, steel products include slabs, billets and round bars (steel in its basic, semi-finished state), hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plate, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll-formed products, and other products. In the mining segment, iron ore is sold as concentrates (fines) and pellets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ARCELORMITTAL SA (ADR) (MT) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcelorMittal S.A. (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA segment produces flat, long and tubular products. The Brazil segment includes the flat operations of Brazil, and the long and tubular operations of Brazil and neighboring countries. The Europe segment is the flat steel producer in Europe. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long products and tubular products. The Mining segment comprises all mines owned by ArcelorMittal in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa. It produces a range of finished and semi-finished steel products (semis). The Company operates through its subsidiary Exosun.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC (REGI) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated a network of 14 biorefineries. As of December 31, 2016, 12 biorefineries were located in the United States and two in Germany, and 13 of which produce biodiesel or renewable hydrocarbon diesel and had an aggregate nameplate production capacity of 502 million gallons per year (mmgy). As of December 31, 2016, it also operated one microbial fermentation facility and one feedstock processing facility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VERSO CORP (VRS) is a small-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising. The Pulp segment includes pulp products, which are used to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades and tissue products. The Company produces a range of products, ranging from coated freesheet and coated groundwood, to inkjet and digital paper, supercalendered papers and uncoated freesheet. It also produces and sells market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. The Company also produces and sells Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK) pulp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ALCOA CORP (AA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling. The Company's segments include Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy and Rolled Products. The Company's Bauxite segment represents its global portfolio of bauxite mining assets. The Company's Alumina segment represents its refining system across the world, and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it directly to internal and external smelter customers across the world. The Company's Aluminum segment represents its smelter system across the world. Its Energy segment represents its portfolio of energy assets, with power production capacity of approximately 1,685 megawatts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 346.70% vs. 200.99% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

