Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 7/24/2022

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

ARCELORMITTAL SA (ADR) (MT) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company. The Company, via its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel, iron ore manufacturing and coal mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The Company is organized in five operating segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, and ACIS segments produce flat, long, and tubular products including slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, among others. The Mining segment provides steel operations and comprises all mines owned by the Company in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCELORMITTAL SA (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for MT>

Full Factor Report for MT>

POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Posco Holdings Inc, formerly Posco, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for PKX>

Full Factor Report for PKX>

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC (RFP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry and offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and paper, which are marketed in over 60 countries. The Company operates through four segments: market pulp, tissue, wood products and paper. Its market pulp includes virgin pulp and recycled bleached kraft (RBK) pulp. It manufactures a range of tissue products for the retail and away-from-home markets, including recycled and virgin paper products, covering premium, value and economy grades. Its specialty papers consist of uncoated mechanical papers, including supercalendered paper and white paper, as well as uncoated freesheet papers. It sells newsprint to newspaper publishers worldwide and also to commercial printers in North America for uses, such as inserts and flyers. It owns or operates approximately 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets in the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC

Full Guru Analysis for RFP>

Full Factor Report for RFP>

COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL SA (ADR) (SID) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy. The Steel segment focuses on the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel, with operations in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Germany. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining. The Cement segment is responsible for the cement production, distribution and sale operations. The Logistics segment manages port terminal for containers, as well as railway networks. The Energy segment includes generation of electric power. The Company is controlled by Vicunha Acos SA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL SA (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for SID>

Full Factor Report for SID>

SSR MINING INC (SSRM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. The Company is focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. Its segments include Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, Puna Operations and Exloration, evaluation and development properties. The Marigold mine is in Humboldt County, Nevada, United States on the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend. Seabee Gold Operation is in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada approximately 125 kilometers northeast of the town of La Ronge. Its Puna Operations is comprised of the Chinchillas mine and the Pirquitas property, which includes the Pirquitas processing facilities. Puna Operations is located in the Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Chinchillas mine is a silver-lead-zinc deposit. Its operations also include development and explorations projects, such as San Luis and Pitarrilla project, Amisk and Sunrise Lake projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SSR MINING INC

Full Guru Analysis for SSRM>

Full Factor Report for SSRM>

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.