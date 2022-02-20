Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 2/20/2022

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CLEARWATER PAPER CORP (CLW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, parent roll tissue and bleached paperboard. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company's Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as away from home (AFH) products. The Company's Pulp and Paperboard segment markets and manufactures bleached paperboard for the packaging industry. It is a producer of solid bleach sulfate (SBS) paperboard. The Company is a supplier of private label tissue to a range of retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the Company supplies bleached paperboard used by printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CLEARWATER PAPER CORP

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA) (EGO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company operates two gold mines in Turkey, which include Kisladag and Efemcukuru, and two polymetallic mines in Greece, which include Olympias and Stratoni. Its Kisladag is an open pit operation that uses heap leaching for gold recovery. Its Efemcukuru is a underground operation located in Izmir Province in western Turkey. Its Stratoni mine is a silver-lead-zinc mine and the Olympias is a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine. It also has two development projects in Greece: Skouries which is a gold-copper porphyry deposit; and Perama Hill, an epithermal gold-silver deposit. The Company is developing Certej project in Romania. The Company operates the Lamaque gold mine in Canada. The Company's subsidiaries include Brazauro Recursos Minerais S.A., Deva Gold S.A., Hellas Gold S.A., SG Resources B.V. and Thrace Minerals S.A.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA)

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC (RFP) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resolute Forest Products Inc. owns and operates in the forest products industry that offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, papers and paper calculation tools. The Company produces lumber in the United States and Canada and is a producer of wood products east of the Canadian Rockies. The Company's segments include market pulp, tissue, wood products, and paper. In addition, the Company is a producer of uncoated mechanical papers and pulp in North America. The Company is also a producer of newsprint and tissue producer. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC

TERNIUM SA (ADR) (TX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ternium S.A. is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company. The Steel segment comprises three operating segments: Mexico, the Southern Region and Other Markets. In the steel segment, steel products include slabs, billets and round bars (steel in its basic, semi-finished state), hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plate, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll-formed products, and other products. In the mining segment, iron ore is sold as concentrates (fines) and pellets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TERNIUM SA (ADR)

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION (X) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Steel Corporation (U.S Steel) is an integrated steel producer, which is engaged in producing and selling steel products, including flat-rolled and tubular products, in North America and Europe. The Company operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe (USSE); and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Company is also engaged in other business activities consisting primarily of railroad services and real estate operations. It owns, develops, and manages real estate assets, including approximately 45,000 acres of surface rights primarily in Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. It performs a range of applied research, development, and technical support functions at facilities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas and Slovakia. It serves customers primarily in the automotive, construction, consumer (packaging and appliance), electrical, industrial equipment, and service center/distribution markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

