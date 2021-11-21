Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 11/21/2021

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA) (EGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company operates two gold mines in Turkey, which include Kisladag and Efemcukuru, and two polymetallic mines in Greece, which include Olympias and Stratoni. Its Kisladag is an open pit operation that uses heap leaching for gold recovery. Its Efemcukuru is a underground operation located in Izmir Province in western Turkey. Its Stratoni mine is a silver-lead-zinc mine and the Olympias is a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine. It also has two development projects in Greece: Skouries which is a gold-copper porphyry deposit; and Perama Hill, an epithermal gold-silver deposit. The Company is developing Certej project in Romania. The Company operates the Lamaque gold mine in Canada. The Company's subsidiaries include Brazauro Recursos Minerais S.A., Deva Gold S.A., Hellas Gold S.A., SG Resources B.V. and Thrace Minerals S.A.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA)

SASOL LIMITED (ADR) (SSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company's operating business units include Mining and, Exploration and Production International. Its Strategic Business Units are energy, base chemicals, performance chemicals and group functions. The Company's regional operating hubs include Southern Africa Operations and International Operations. The Company operates approximately six coal mines that supply feedstock for its Secunda (Sasol Synfuels) and Sasolburg (Sasolburg Operations) complexes in South Africa. It offers market ready fuels and oils, such as bitumen; industrial heating fuels; naphtha and illuminating paraffin transport fuels; automotive lubricants; industrial lubricants; greases; cleansers and degreasers; automotive fuels, and burner fuels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SASOL LIMITED (ADR)

TERNIUM SA (ADR) (TX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ternium S.A. is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company. The Steel segment comprises three operating segments: Mexico, the Southern Region and Other Markets. In the steel segment, steel products include slabs, billets and round bars (steel in its basic, semi-finished state), hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plate, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll-formed products, and other products. In the mining segment, iron ore is sold as concentrates (fines) and pellets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TERNIUM SA (ADR)

ALUMINUM CORP. OF CHINA LIMITED (ADR) (ACH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and sales of alumina, primary aluminum and aluminum alloy products. The Company operates businesses through five segments. The Alumina segment is engaged in the production and sales of alumina, fine alumina and aluminum ore. The Primary Aluminum segment is engaged in the production and sales of primary aluminum, carbon products, aluminum alloys and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Energy segment is mainly engaged in coal mining, thermal power generation, wind power generation, photovoltaic power generation and new energy equipment manufacturing. The Trading segment mainly provides alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum processed products and other non-ferrous metal products and coal and other raw materials, auxiliary materials trading and logistics services. The Headquarters and Other Operating segment is engaged in other research and development of aluminum business and other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALUMINUM CORP. OF CHINA LIMITED (ADR)

IAMGOLD CORP (IAG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAMGOLD Corporation is a Canada-based mid-tier gold mining company. The principal activities of the Company are the exploration, development and operation of gold mining properties. It operates in three regions globally, North America, South America and West Africa. The Company's mining projects include Rosebel gold, Essakane Gold, Westwood Gold, Sadiola Gold and Yatela. The Rosebel gold mine is located in the mineral rich Brokopondo district in north eastern Suriname, South America. The Essakane project is located in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa. It straddles the boundary of the Oudalan and Seno provinces in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso and is approximately 330 kilometers (km) northeast of the capital, Ouagadougou. The Westwood Project is located on the Doyon property, 2.5 km east of the former Doyon Gold Mine in the Bousquet Township. The Sadiola Gold Mine is located in southwest Mali, West Africa near the Senegal Mali border.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IAMGOLD CORP

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

