Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 2/23/2020

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

GREIF, INC. (GEF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greif, Inc. is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company's segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products. The Flexible Products & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services on a global basis. The Land Management segment is involved in the management and sale of timber. As of October 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 45 countries.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

WESTROCK CO (WRK) is a large-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company's segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as its recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment consists of consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment is engaged in the development and sale of real estate primarily in Charleston, South Carolina.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AVERY DENNISON CORP (AVY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company's segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM). The Company's LGM segment manufactures and sells Fasson-, JAC-, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison- and Mactac-brand graphics, and Avery Dennison-brand reflective products. The Company's RBIS segment designs, manufactures and sells a range of branding and information solutions to retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors and industrial customers on a global basis. The Company's IHM segment manufactures and sells Fasson-brand and Avery Dennison-brand tapes and fasteners, Vancive-brand medical pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) based materials and products, and performance polymers.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

DOVER CORP (DOV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer, delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company's segments include Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Its Engineered Systems segment includes two platforms: Printing & Identification, and Industrials. It is focused on the design, manufacture and service of critical equipment, consumables and components serving the fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions and industrial end markets. Its Fluids segment is focused on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic and industrial end markets. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment provides refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, electrical distribution products and engineering services, and commercial food service equipment.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 325.02% vs. 201.11% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

