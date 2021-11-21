Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 11/21/2021

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Global Group, Inc. is a supplier of a range of rigid, flexible and non-woven products within consumer and industrial end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment primarily consists of containers, closures, dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, over caps, bottles, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of polyethylene-based film products and can liners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AMCOR PLC (AMCR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amcor plc is a packaging company. The Company's segments include Flexibles and Rigid Plastics. The Company offers a range of packaging related products and services, including packaging for beverages, food, healthcare, and personal and home care, tobacco and industrial applications. The Flexibles consists of operations that manufacture flexible and film packaging in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care and other industries. The Rigid Plastics consists of operations that manufacture rigid plastic containers for a range of predominantly beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads and personal care item and plastic caps for a variety of applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. (CCK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crown Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. The Company's business is organized within divisions such as Americas, Asia Pacific and Transit Packaging. The Company's segment within the Americas Division is Americas Beverage. The Company's Asia Pacific Division segment consists of its beverage and non-beverage can operations. The Company's Transit Packaging Division segment includes industrial and protective solutions and equipment and tools businesses. Industrial solutions include steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film and other related products that are used in a range of industries, including steel, lumber, brick/block, corrugated boxes, food and beverage goods, agriculture products, and a variety of other goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WESTROCK CO (WRK) is a large-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WestRock Company is a provider of fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mills, corrugated packaging, and distribution operations, as well as its merchandising displays and recycling procurement operations. The Consumer Packaging segment consists of its consumer mills and food and beverage, and partition operations. The Company operates an integrated corrugated packaging system that manufactures containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboard for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers and corrugated box manufacturers. It also operates an integrated virgin and recycled fiber paperboard mills and consumer packaging converting operations, which convert items such as folding cartons, interior partitions, inserts and labels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. (SLGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silgan Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products. The Company operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. It produces dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care and beauty products; steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products; and custom designed containers for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet food and care, agricultural, automotive and marine chemical products. The Company is a worldwide manufacturer of dispensing and specialty closures, a manufacturer of metal containers in North America and Europe, and a manufacturer of custom plastic containers in North America for a variety of markets, including the personal care, food, health care and household and industrial chemical markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.