Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 10/23/2022

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Global Group, Inc. is engaged in providing packed and engineered products. The Company's segments include Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, and construction. The Engineered Materials segment consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It serves markets, such as beverage, food, and beverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC

CRANE HOLDINGS CO (CR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane Holdings, Co. is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company's segments include Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Payment & Merchandising Technologies. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace and military aerospace and defense markets. The Process Flow Technologies segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment for critical performance applications. The segment consists of process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment consists of Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and Crane Currency. CPI provides high technology payment acceptance and dispensing products to original equipment manufacturers, and for certain vertical markets, it also provides currency handling and processing systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CRANE HOLDINGS CO

AVIENT CORP (AVNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. The Company's products include specialty engineered materials, advanced composites, color and additive systems and polymer distribution. The Company is also a specialized developer and manufacturer of performance-enhancing additives, liquid colorants and fluoropolymer and silicone colorants. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials, and Distribution. In the wire and cable industry, the Company is providing electrical insulation, flame resistance, durability, water resistance, water swelling and color coding to engineered fibers, yarn products, wire coatings and connectors. In the transportation industry, the Company offers design flexibility and high-performance materials, such as metal and glass. In the medical industry, the Company provides equipment, including blood and intravenous bags, medical tubing, catheters, and lead replacement for radiation shielding.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AVIENT CORP

PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA (PKG) is a large-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Packaging Corporation of America is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper in North America. The Company's segments include Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. Its Packaging segment produces a variety of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of communication-based papers. It operates approximately eight mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities. Its containerboard mills produce linerboard and corrugating medium, which are papers primarily used in the production of corrugated products. Its corrugated products manufacturing plants produce a variety of corrugated packaging products, including conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods, multi-color boxes and displays with visual appeal, and honeycomb protective packaging. In addition, it is also a producer of packaging for meat, fruit and vegetables, and other consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA

PENTAIR PLC (PNR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pentair plc is engaged in delivering water solutions to homes, businesses, and industries around the world. Its segments include Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures and sells energy-efficient residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, and commercial and residential water treatment products and systems. Residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories include pumps, filters, heaters, lights, and automatic controls. Water treatment products and systems include pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, and conventional filtration products. The Industrial & Flow Technologies segment manufactures and sells a variety of fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PENTAIR PLC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

