Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/22/2022

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company manufacture a range of products, including copper tube and fittings; line sets; PEX plastic tube and fittings; steel nipples; brass rod, bar, and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; compressed gas valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; pressure vessels; coaxial heat exchangers; and insulated flexible duct systems. It operates in the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East and China. It has three segments. The Piping Systems segment is composed of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller and Mueller Middle East. The Industrial Metals segment is composed of Brass Rod, Impacts & Micro Gauge and Brass Value-Added Products. The Climate segment is composed of Refrigeration Products, Westermeyer, Turbotec, Flex Duct and Linesets, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

OLIN CORPORATION (OLN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics, such as acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol, allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and downstream products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OLIN CORPORATION

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO (RS) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) is a metals service center company that operates as a metal solutions provider metals service center. The Company provides value-added metals processing services and distributes metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. Reliance serves various industries, including manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation (rail, truck trailer and shipbuilding), aerospace and defense, energy (oil and natural gas), electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industry (agricultural, construction and mining equipment). The Company also serves the auto industry, through its toll processing operations. The Company provides a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, which supply products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials. The Company has three segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. Retail segment offers a portfolio of outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn and garden products, and craft and hobby products. Industrial segment manufacturers and agricultural customers who use pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes, as well as various other products, including protective packaging, used in a variety of different applications. Construction segment is made up of customers in four primary markets, factory-built housing, site-built residential construction, commercial construction and concrete forming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UFP INDUSTRIES INC

SOUTHERN COPPER CORP (SCCO) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. The Company produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit copper mines and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit. The Peruvian operations segment includes the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant industrial railroad and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican open-pit operations segment includes the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant and a copper rod plant, and support facilities that service both mines. The Mexican underground mining operations segment includes five underground mines that produce zinc, copper, silver and gold, and a zinc refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SOUTHERN COPPER CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

